Iron ore falls on weakness in China’s steel sector

BEIJING (Reuters) – Iron ore futures contracts in China fell on Friday (3), dropping more than 5% during the session, as production at steelmakers remains sluggish amid government restrictions.

Blast furnace capacity utilization rates at 247 steelmakers across China fell for the seventh week in a row to 74.8% on Friday, down from 75.2% the week before, according to consultancy Mysteel.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodities Exchange for May delivery tumbled as much as 5.5% but closed down 2.1% to RMB 613 ($96.23) per tonne. In the week, however, iron ore jumped 6.4%.

Spot prices for 62% iron ore for delivery to China were stable at $104.5 a ton on Friday, data compiled by consultancy SteelHome showed.

Prices for other steelmaking ingredients recovered from initial losses after Caixin media reported that China’s state planner is considering raising coal reference prices for long-term contracts from RMB 535 to RMB 700 per tonne in 2022.

Coking coal futures rose 1% to RMB 1,986 a ton after falling more than 6.5% earlier.

Coke prices jumped 2.3% to RMB 2,847 per tonne.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Construction rebar rose 2.1% to RMB 4,384/tonne, and hot-rolled coils rose 1.6% to RMB 4,769/tonne.

Shanghai exchange stainless steel futures for January delivery fell 0.7% to RMB 16,860 a tonne.

“The impact of supply-side changes on steel product prices is weakening,” SinoSteel Futures wrote in a note, referring to production controls over the winter.

However, with the housing market remaining weak, steel prices are unlikely to rise significantly, SinoSteel Futures says.

