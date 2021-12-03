Is it worth taking a share and investing in fintech?

THE Nubank’s initial public offering (IPO) is close, scheduled to happen next Thursday, 9. By taking this step, the fintech will allow its shares to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange (Nyse) and also on the Stock Exchange (B3), in the form of receipts for foreign shares (BDRs).

To encourage the adoption of its users, Nubank started a different action: it started offering a BDR to some customers before the debut on the stock exchange, completely free of charge, without having to pay for it. Whoever accepts the donation of a part of the company becomes part of Nubank’s partner program, named NuSocios.

But is it worth taking the action?

To help with this decision making, it is necessary to analyze the conditions imposed on the transaction. Basically, the BDR equals fraction of one-sixth of a Nubank share and its value will only be confirmed after the closing of the IPO.

On the other hand, customers who accept the free BDR from fintech they will only be able to trade the asset on the Brazilian stock exchange (B3) one year after its issuance.

In addition, to perform the procedure, they will also have to open an account with NuInvest, Nubank’s brokerage house and formerly Easynvest. Another point is the need to include earnings in the Income Tax return.

“In fact, there is no such thing as a free lunch. By bringing in more investors, regardless of where you start, the broker has you in the house and starts offering products and earning money from it. The idea is brilliant”, says Danielle Lopes, partner and analyst at Nord Research.

About the minimum period of 12 months, the digital bank informs that it will be adopted so that the investor becomes familiar with the market for applications and investments, allowing him to make the best decisions about what to do with the BDR in the future.