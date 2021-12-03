Is Ômicron the great villain of “Spider-Man: No Return Home”?

With the pre-sale of tickets for ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ open since Monday (29) – marked by website crashes, fights in lines and (of course) many memes – cinemas have experienced a demand that hasn’t been seen for a long time.

“Spider-Man: No Return Home” breaks records for anticipated sales. Image: Spider-Man from Columbia Pictures’ SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME. Disclosure/Sony Pictures

After a long crisis in the sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced rooms around the world to close their doors for more than a year and a half, the industry appeared to be recovering – and this owes much to expectations around of the third movie of “Miranha” with Tom Holland in the skin of the protagonist.

Now, two weeks before the premiere, announced for the next 16th, the film faces an opponent even more menacing than Doctor Octopus or Mysterio: Ômicron, the latest variant of the new coronavirus that is spreading around the world.

Although there is little knowledge about the strain, it can cause indoor activities to be banned again, which would prevent people from going to the movies.

Explosive pre-sales do not guarantee “Spider-Man 3” box office lead

At the moment, the public doesn’t seem to be worried about it. In just two hours, the production surpassed the pre-sales of “Black Widow” (2021), which held the record for best box office by Marvel in the pandemic.

According to the sales portal Ingresso.com, the film also surpassed “Vingadores: Ultimato” (2019) by 5% and became the biggest pre-sale in the history of the site in Brazil in the first 24 hours.

According to Variety, however, that doesn’t necessarily mean “Spider-Man 3” will remain at the top of the box office. Bomb pre-sales, according to the trade magazine, indicate that there is solid expectation among the production’s main fan base, but this does not always translate into opening box office records.

Reflection of the Ômicron variant in theaters is still a mystery

Another reason for the high demand for advance tickets is at Covid-19 itself: the general public has gotten into the habit of buying tickets early to get seats that aren’t too close to other customers.

In addition, several major chains eliminated the option of purchasing tickets in person, so customers had to book seats digitally. Not to mention the limited percentage of tickets that many cinemas are required to comply with due to disease prevention measures.

Covid-19 may have an influence on high volume of advance ticket sales. However, Ômicron variant may have opposite effect in movie theaters. Image: Kavic.C – Shutterstock

“For many attendees, seating placement is much more important now than it was in pre-pandemic times, as social distance is an important component of feeling safe today,” says Jeff Bock, Senior Media Analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co. “Before, it was a matter of getting the best seat for a viewing experience. Now, it’s more about running away from the crowds.”

Bock is optimistic about “Spider-Man: No Going Back Home”, but makes his reservation about the newly discovered Covid-19 variant very clear: “’Spider-Man’ is destined to be the biggest debut of 2021, as long as Ômicron does not close movie theaters and/or frighten the public”.

