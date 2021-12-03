Is there still a risk? Simulate results and see if São Paulo can be relegated in Brasileirão | São Paulo

With 45 points, in 12th position, São Paulo is five points ahead of Bahia, with six points to be played until the end of the Brazilian Championship.

Rogério Ceni in Grêmio x São Paulo

To get rid of the risk of sticking for good without depending on other results, São Paulo must beat Juventude next Monday – with 48 points, they will no longer be reached.

A draw, however, still keeps Rogério Ceni’s team in the sights of Bahia, who could reach 46 points and would have more victories for the tiebreaker.

With the current 45 points, São Paulo can also be reached by Grêmio, which has 39. For that, they would have to lose the next two matches and see the Gauchos win the next two. Once again, the team from São Paulo would have a disadvantage in the number of victories.

São Paulo will take the field against Juventude, on Monday, already knowing what their direct rivals have done. Both Bahia and Grêmio play on Sunday.

See the table of the three teams in the final straight of the Brazilian:

Bahia x Fluminense

Corinthians x Guild

America-MG x São Paulo

Grêmio x Atlético-MG

Fortaleza x Bahia

