Isabel ‘kidnaps’ a slave’s baby and hides it in the palace · TV News

Unable to get pregnant, Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) will lose her mind and will even worry Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The princess will disobey Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) and will decide to “kidnap” Berenice’s baby (actress’s name not disclosed). The monarch will also put the escaped slave and the child at risk by hiding them in the palace in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, Gastão’s wife (Daniel Torres) will help the Countess of Barral protect the captives who escaped from Borges (Danilo Dal Farra). The noblewoman will ask the former student to take the fugitives to the Santa Cruz farm.

However, Dom Pedro 2º’s eldest daughter (Selton Mello) will become obsessed with little Esperança. Desperate for not having yet managed to generate a child, the princess will decide to raise the newborn of Berenice. In the scenes that will aired next Monday (6) , the young woman will return to Quinta da Boa Vista and surprise the royal family.

“I was worried, daughter!” the empress will assert. “Did everything work out, Isabel?”, Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) will question. The heiress to the throne will find their behavior strange and will ask what happened during their absence.

“Your Highness, the police chief came to me. He suspects that we’ve been hiding captives. He can’t prove it, but we have to be very careful,” explained Luísa. “The captives were stolen from him, and we are accomplices”, will release Augusto’s wife (Gil Coelho). “You were careless,” the Italian will scold.

“At least the delegate can’t do anything against the royal family,” the noblewoman will say. “And against you?” Isabel will ask. “He can’t do much against me. At least, now, Berenice and her daughter are safe in Santa Cruz,” will comment Dominique’s (Guilherme Cabral) mother, who has also become attached to the baby.

Giulia Gayoso’s character will then tell the truth: “I didn’t have the courage to leave them on the farm.” At that moment, the captive will enter without grace with the child in her arms. “In Santa Cruz they would be protected. How do you intend to hide Berenice and the girl here?”, will get indignant Luísa.

“It is more prudent for them to return to the farm”, advises Teresa Cristina. But Isabel will put her foot down and face her family. “No! I want to be close to Esperanca and I won’t give it up,” the princess will shoot.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

