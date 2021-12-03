It Takes Two may change its name through the Take-Two process

Take-Two’s hyperactive lawyers strike again. In a year of several processes initiated by the production company that owns Rockstar, one of the most emblematic will be its recent struggle to take the name of the game It Takes Two. And it looks like Hazelight’s co-op game at this point has lost its title record.

The process is still ongoing, so for now information is sparse. Apparently, Take-Two sued the game over the title shortly after its release, and a recent Hazelight resolution to abandon ownership of the name has caught news attention.

Take-Two has sent a trademark claim to Hazelight because of It Takes Two, forcing Hazelight to abandon any ownership of the game’s name No details yet whether the game will be renamed or how this impacts its sales/marketinghttps://t.co/Os6XFdmxHH pic.twitter.com/5KMrB4Rxv0 — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 3, 2021

Contacted for comment, the studio behind one of this year’s most beloved games — GOTY nominees at The Game Awards 2021 — said it cannot comment on disputes going on, but said it is “hopeful that it will be resolved”.

The property abandonment note on the name It Takes Two it is public and can be accessed on the official website of the US Patent Office.

Take-Two, meanwhile, is gaining a reputation for being quick in the process. In addition to having dropped numerous mods to prepare for the release of GTA Trilogy, the producer has been attacking all kinds of businesses and commerce in the real world as well. Even though its brands use common words not of her own creation, the company struggles to maintain a monopoly on terms such as “rockstar”, “social club”, “mafia” and “civilization”, for example.