It Takes Two may change its name through the Take-Two process

Raju Singh 1 min ago Technology Comments Off on It Takes Two may change its name through the Take-Two process 0 Views

Take-Two’s hyperactive lawyers strike again. In a year of several processes initiated by the production company that owns Rockstar, one of the most emblematic will be its recent struggle to take the name of the game It Takes Two. And it looks like Hazelight’s co-op game at this point has lost its title record.

The process is still ongoing, so for now information is sparse. Apparently, Take-Two sued the game over the title shortly after its release, and a recent Hazelight resolution to abandon ownership of the name has caught news attention.

Contacted for comment, the studio behind one of this year’s most beloved games — GOTY nominees at The Game Awards 2021 — said it cannot comment on disputes going on, but said it is “hopeful that it will be resolved”.

The property abandonment note on the name It Takes Two it is public and can be accessed on the official website of the US Patent Office.

Take-Two, meanwhile, is gaining a reputation for being quick in the process. In addition to having dropped numerous mods to prepare for the release of GTA Trilogy, the producer has been attacking all kinds of businesses and commerce in the real world as well. Even though its brands use common words not of her own creation, the company struggles to maintain a monopoly on terms such as “rockstar”, “social club”, “mafia” and “civilization”, for example.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

On this exoplanet made of iron, a year lasts only 8 hours

Home › Space > On this exoplanet made of iron, a year lasts only 8 …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved