Italy has the highest number of Covid cases since April – Época Negócios

The number of cases of the disease in a single day is the highest since April (Photo: Pixabay)

THE Italy recorded this Friday (3) more than 17,030 new cases and 74 deaths in the pandemic of Covid-19, according to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

With that, the total number of infections already diagnosed in the country rose to 5,077,445, while the number of deaths reached 134,077. The number of cases this Friday is the highest for a single day in Italy since April 10, when there were 17,567 infections.

The balance also shows an increase in cases and victims compared to the same day of the previous week, when 13,686 infections and 51 victims were registered.

In addition, Italy also has more than 4.7 million cured and 216,154 active cases, the highest value since June 1st (225,751).

So far, more than 84.6% of the target audience (people over 12 years old) is fully vaccinated. The percentage was reached after the Italian government imposed the mandatory use of the health certificate in work and leisure.

During the end of the year, between December 6th and January 15th, people who have not been vaccinated or recently cured of Covid will not be able to enter bars, restaurants, museums, gyms, nightclubs, cinemas, theaters and sporting events.

Thus, anti-vax individuals will only be able to attend essential services, means of transport and the workplace itself, and provided that they present a negative test.

Yesterday (2), Italy registered a new record of issued green passes, 1,191,447, just hours after the measures on the health certificate were “reinforced”. In particular, according to what emerges from the government website data, 498,888 green passes were downloaded yesterday for vaccination, 682,493 for testing and 10,066 for Covid cure.