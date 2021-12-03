Itamaraty negotiates the withdrawal of Brazilians from South Africa – Prisma

Planalto Palace, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been consulting airlines on the possibility of chartering an aircraft to repatriate Brazilians stranded on the African continent, especially in South Africa.

The estimate of the Brazilian consular service in Pretoria is that around 280 Brazilians are in this situation in that country, due to the discovery of the Ômicron variant in the region.

Several countries, including Brazil, have closed borders to travelers from South Africa and other neighboring nations, such as Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Essuatini and Mozambique.

By the end of this Thursday afternoon (2), the Brazilian government had not closed any agreement.

Latam and Azul are the two companies operating in Brazil that have aircraft with the autonomy to fly directly to Johannesburg and Cape Town without stopovers.

In Latam, for example, there is the Boeing 777, capable of crossing the Atlantic non-stop. The distance from São Paulo to Johannesburg is 7,450 km. At Azul, the recommended plane would be the Airbus A330. Both aircraft are configured to carry more than 320 passengers.

On condition of anonymity, an Itamaraty representative explained to the blog that negotiations with the companies take time.

Among the difficulties are bureaucratic and operational procedures.

As none of these companies regularly fly to the African continent, companies need to arrange actions such as hiring food on board (catering), hiring airport services abroad, paying overflight fees for each country included in the route and scheduling of several teams of extra crew, as pilots and flight attendants would not leave the aircraft during the stopover(s).

There is also the possibility – more remote – of Itamaraty chartering a plane from another company.

In an interview with the podcast JR 15 Minutes, of Journal of Record, the nurse Priscila Bertoso Ferras said that she has been unable to return to Brazil for days due to restrictions.

And with the aggravation of the fact that the money I had taken for the period is already over.

Priscila went to study English and volunteer in the Nyanga community, close to Cape Town’s international airport.

“The region is not so safe, which has increased my tension. I hope that something is done”, says Priscila.

Ticket prices also rose considerably after the restriction of flights, which prevents Priscila and many other Brazilians from buying a new ticket to Brazil.

“Normally, the price to come to South Africa is around R$4,000 or R$5,000. Now, it has risen to R$11,000 or more”, complains the nurse.

The South African Embassy in Brasília for months has been trying to convince Latam to resume the regular flights that the company carried out between Guarulhos and Johannesburg, interrupted since the beginning of the pandemic. But it still has not received a positive response.