Itaú BBA highlights that stock is cheap and raises recommendation to ‘outperform’

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

Bank of Brazil
BB action is Itaú BBA’s top pick among banks (Image: REUTERS/Adriano Machado)

O Itaú BBA raised the recommendation of Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) from market perform (expected performance in line with the market average) to outperform (expected performance above the market average) due to an attractive combination of valuation asymmetric, low expectations and relatively secure profit growth prospects for 2022.

Analysts chose Banco do Brasil as the top pick among large capitalization financial institutions. Even in the most conservative scenario (less demand for credit, higher NPLs [Non Performing Loans, ou créditos não produtivos] and/or rising financing costs), Itaú BBA sees a good growth trajectory for the bank.

“Banco do Brasil will be less affected by these factors, and we estimate it will post 10% profit growth in 2022,” said the analysis team.

In addition to the positive value thesis, Itaú BBA highlighted the company’s resilience. In the institution’s words, Banco do Brasil’s credit portfolio should be relatively defensive against the macroeconomic scenario of lower growth and higher interest rates, and its robust savings deposits could cushion the impact of a rate Selic bigger.

“B” for “cheap”

According to Itaú BBA, Banco do Brasil shares are traded at 0.6 times P/VP (price over book value) onwards, below the historical average of 0.9 times and with a 60% discount for Brazilian banks, compared to the 50% history.

Analysts understand that investors are pricing large levels of policy risk, as in 2016. They pointed out that, in relation to this period, the state-owned company currently has better credit quality, capital and returns.

