‘It’s just that night’ · TV News

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will feel death knocking on the door of his house in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Batista (Ernani Moraes) will become ill after contracting cholera and will spend his last days bedridden in his family’s home. Distressed, Tonico’s right-hand man (Alexandre Nero) will be sure that his father won’t survive: “I don’t think he’ll make it through that night”, will predict the lawyer in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The disease epidemic will spread and kill many people. One of them will be Baptist. At home, the farmer will scream in pain from the cramps caused by cholera. Nélio will witness his father’s despair, and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will go to her lover to help him. “Don’t lose faith. Your father is strong,” the housewife will try to calm him down.

The boy, however, will not be so sure that his father will be cured: “The case is serious. I don’t think he can get through this night”, he will admit, without any hope. The conversation between the two will be interrupted by another complaint from Batista.

“He feels a lot of pain because of the cramps. I wish I could do something”, will lament the character played by João Pedro Zappa, in the scenes set to air on December 11th.

“We can pray for your father,” Dolores will suggest. Embarrassed, Nelio will assume that he doesn’t know how to start a prayer. “I teach you. Give me your hand”, will indicate the passionate lover.

Prayer will not be enough to ward off death, and the Baptist will have no more life the next day. Before leaving, the crook will declare himself to Lupita (Roberta Rodrigues) and will thank her for making him so happy.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

