It’s not just Deyverson: Palmeiras has other contract renewals to discuss in 2022; see list | palm trees

Deyverson’s situation, however, is the most immediate. With a contract until the end of June 2022, he is free to sign a pre-contract with any other team from January.

Gustavo Scarpa and Marcos Rocha training at the Academia do Palmeiras

The cases of Marcos Rocha, Victor Luis, Gustavo Scarpa and Willian give the club more time to define – their bonds are valid until December.

In 2021, Verdão advanced its planning and extended the contracts of midfielders Raphael Veiga and Zé Rafael and of forwards Rony and Willian. Little used in the final stretch, however, Willian arouses interest from Santos and also from Cruzeiro.

Behind the scenes at the club, it is believed that the recasting of the squad is one of the most important tasks in the management of Leila Pereira, which will start on December 15th.

The trend is that the cases of Felipe Melo, Jailson and Danilo Barbosa, with a contract until December 2021, are defined until next week. Even director Anderson Barros has a bond only until the end of the current season.

See the duration of the contracts for the cast of Palmeiras:

Jailson: 12/31/2021

Vinicius Silvestre: 12/31/2024

Weverton: 12/31/2024

Marcos Rocha: 12/31/2022

Victor Luis: 12/31/2022

Mayke: 12/31/2023

Piquerez: 12/31/2025

Jorge: 12/31/2025

Luan: 12/31/2023

Gustavo Gomez: 12/31/2024

Kuscevic: 11/4/2021

Renan: 10/4/2025

Felipe Melo: 12/31/2021

Danilo Barbosa: 12/31/2021 (loan)

Gustavo Scarpa: 12/31/2022

Gabriel Menino: 12/31/2024

Patrick de Paula: 12/31/2024

Raphael Veiga: 12/31/2024

Joe Rafael: 12/31/2024

Danilo: 8/31/2025

Matheus Fernandes: 12/31/2025

Deyverson: 6/30/2022

William: 12/31/2022

Luiz Adriano: 6/30/2023

Dudu: 12/31/2023

Wesley: 12/31/2024

Ron: 12/31/2024

Breno Lopes: 12/31/2024

Gabriel Veron: 1/9/2025