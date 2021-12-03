It’s not just Deyverson: Palmeiras has other contract renewals to discuss in 2022; see list | palm trees

Deyverson’s situation, however, is the most immediate. With a contract until the end of June 2022, he is free to sign a pre-contract with any other team from January.
Gustavo Scarpa and Marcos Rocha training at the Academia do Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras
The cases of Marcos Rocha, Victor Luis, Gustavo Scarpa and Willian give the club more time to define – their bonds are valid until December.
In 2021, Verdão advanced its planning and extended the contracts of midfielders Raphael Veiga and Zé Rafael and of forwards Rony and Willian. Little used in the final stretch, however, Willian arouses interest from Santos and also from Cruzeiro.
Behind the scenes at the club, it is believed that the recasting of the squad is one of the most important tasks in the management of Leila Pereira, which will start on December 15th.
The trend is that the cases of Felipe Melo, Jailson and Danilo Barbosa, with a contract until December 2021, are defined until next week. Even director Anderson Barros has a bond only until the end of the current season.
See the duration of the contracts for the cast of Palmeiras:
- Jailson: 12/31/2021
- Vinicius Silvestre: 12/31/2024
- Weverton: 12/31/2024
- Marcos Rocha: 12/31/2022
- Victor Luis: 12/31/2022
- Mayke: 12/31/2023
- Piquerez: 12/31/2025
- Jorge: 12/31/2025
- Luan: 12/31/2023
- Gustavo Gomez: 12/31/2024
- Kuscevic: 11/4/2021
- Renan: 10/4/2025
- Felipe Melo: 12/31/2021
- Danilo Barbosa: 12/31/2021 (loan)
- Gustavo Scarpa: 12/31/2022
- Gabriel Menino: 12/31/2024
- Patrick de Paula: 12/31/2024
- Raphael Veiga: 12/31/2024
- Joe Rafael: 12/31/2024
- Danilo: 8/31/2025
- Matheus Fernandes: 12/31/2025
- Deyverson: 6/30/2022
- William: 12/31/2022
- Luiz Adriano: 6/30/2023
- Dudu: 12/31/2023
- Wesley: 12/31/2024
- Ron: 12/31/2024
- Breno Lopes: 12/31/2024
- Gabriel Veron: 1/9/2025
