IZA, Tatá Werneck and Xuxa meet for the first time at the ‘Prêmio Multishow’ press conference | 2021 Multishow Award

It’s very close to the ‘ 2021 Multishow Award ‘ take off towards a journey through a world of music . Meanwhile, the presenters at the ceremony, IZA and Tata Werneck , and Xuxa , who will make a more than special participation in the awards, met virtually to tell many news about what’s next. Do you like a spoiler? So come with me! 🤩

The ceremony of ‘Multishow Award‘ will bring together IZA, Tatá and Xuxa on the same stage for the first time. But, during the meeting with journalists from all over the country, the muses already had a taste of what it will be like when they are together. The singer melted when interacting with our eternal Queen 💓

“I don’t think we’ve ever spoken, Xuxa, so I’m very nervous. Oh my God! You’re very beautiful, woman. I can’t fake this habit! I’m too happy to work with you, meet you, see all of your up close. humility, hug you and whatever else you want,” he said.

A great admirer of the presenter, Tatá recalled that her first appearance on TV took place in a program by the blonde and, once again, declared himself to her 🥰

“Being with Xuxa is always a thrill. You can meet her and spend 20 years with her, but she will never stop being Xuxa. I love you, woman!”, he said.

A Queen in the ‘Multishow Award’ 👑

It is from a spaceship – the iconic and original, from the 80’s – that Xuxa will arrive at the ‘Multishow Award‘. Responsible for opening the night, with a pre-show presentation of the ceremony, the blonde doesn’t hide her enthusiasm with her participation:

“I’m very honored with what’s been happening, since the first exchange of emails with the Multishow team. I’ve always followed the ‘Award’, I think it’s all very beautiful and I feel very happy to be part of it this year. People will enjoy it. surprise with what’s going to happen – and so am I,” he said.

“It’s an invitation that touches me a lot, because I’ve never seen myself as a singer or songwriter, so I couldn’t see myself in Multishow. Even more with my trashy, tacky feel… but since the opportunity came, I’ll take this opportunity to have a lot of fun. I’m already having fun!”, he added.

Xuxa will share the stage with Majur, one of the greatest talents of the new musical generation, in a performance that will raise the banner of diversity. They will sing ‘Rainbow‘ and ‘crystal moon‘, songs that marked an era and carry strong messages about love, respect and dreams 🛸🌈

“It’s a pleasure to share my songs with a loud voice like Majur’s. I’m looking forward to experiencing it all and knowing that it will be with someone as talented as her makes me even more excited,” said the presenter.

O ‘2021 Multishow Award‘ promises still moments of great emotion. Owner of an unmistakable voice and one of the main representatives of national rock, Cassia Eller will be honored by her son, chico chico, which will present the original song ‘Mãe’, by one of its great musical partners, Nando Reis, and by the percussionist of his band, Lanh.

The award will also have moments dedicated to Paulo Gustavo and Marília Mendonça. the artist, voted singer of the year, in a gesture of affection and reverence, will be represented by her mother and child. IZA commented:

“Every woman was touched by Marília’s art, her creative freedom and her authority on stage. She was an incredible star, who influenced my life and whom we had the pleasure of following. It couldn’t be different. Elect her Singer of the Year is a very generous gesture, but it is nothing close to what she deserves, from the height of her grandeur,” he said.

The singer will take the stage with the young woman Mariah Nala to honor the beloved comedian, who marked the history of the ‘Multishow Award’, presenting and attending the ceremony for many years.

“Paulo was a great promoter. Not only of my career, but of everyone he believed in. He taught me how important it is to reach out and make room for new generations. In fact, it was through Paulo that I met Paulo Mariah. Now, we will do this tribute to him together,” he said.

The presenters say that, as is already a tradition in the ‘Multishow Award‘, the night will be full of great musical performances, with the right to unprecedented encounters. In addition to IZA, who will sing the recent ‘Ghetto’ and ‘Sem Filtro’, names like Ivete Sangalo, who introduces himself with Charlie Brown, The Barons of Pisadinha, Duda Beat, emicide, Juliette and dennis.

At the pre-show, which opens the ceremony’s works, they perform, in addition to Xuxa and Majur, the sertanejos Israel & Rodolff and tierry, which will get everyone to sing and dance.

You decide the winners: voting is open until 4/12!

Vote for the Multishow 2021 Award nominees!

Channel Director, Tatiana Costa claims that the ‘2021 Multishow Award‘ has a special taste, as the 28th edition of the award takes place in the year in which Multishow completes its thirtieth anniversary and, also, after a delicate period throughout the country.

“This year, more than ever, we hope to touch everyone’s heart. There are more than 500 professionals involved to develop a grandiose show and bring an absolutely innovative language to Grupo Globo’s biggest proprietary event. And, like the public, we love and very proud to have IZA, Tatá and Xuxa with us. We are in great hands”, he commented.

At ceremony commanders they also exchanged compliments among themselves:

“We are preparing a beautiful party, but, more than that, a true celebration of life. And I still don’t know if I deserve to be on the side of IZA, which is almost an entity, full of talent, sympathy and education. I am. a lot of your fan,” said Tatá.

“It’s very curious how the music made dreams come true that I didn’t even know I had. And the ‘Multishow Award’ is one of them. I remember seeing Anitta, Paulo and Ivete on stage, and thinking about how all that magic happened . Today I have the pleasure of being on the other side and, still, with Tatá. So, they can call me to sing ‘I threw the stick on the cat’ and I’ll go”, completed the singer.

‘Imagine a world of music’

After a trip to the four corners of Brazil last year, the ‘Multishow Award‘ invites the audience to let themselves be carried away by all the sensations and emotions provoked by the music. The award promises to impact the public with unprecedented meetings and lots of technology.

“We will use virtual reality technology to bring everyone to a new, joyful and comfortable world in which to live. A world of music and many possibilities”, highlights Pedro Secchin, artistic director of the awards.

It starts at 9:15 pm, at Multishow Award Station, that the journey begins. This will be the stage for the concerts that take place before the announcement of the night’s big winners. Much more than a Red carpet, the pre-show is the starting point for the ceremony experience, both for the nominees and for the home audience. And, in addition to the presentations, the Station will receive nothing more, nothing less than the iconic ‘Xou da Xuxa’s ship‘ 🛸🌠

“This choice was made in a very organic way. As the ‘Multishow Award’ is a cross-platform experience, our digital media could not be ‘only’ a world, but rather a medium, which transits between shows. So, better than one car or a plane, it would be a spaceship. And if it is to have a spaceship, let it be Xuxa’s very charming spaceship, right?”, explained Jorge Carrasco, the channel’s Digital Strategy manager.