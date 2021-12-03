IZA with an Italian designer look rated at 10,000 and Claudia Leitte studded with crystals: Check out the Battle of the Technicians visuals | 2021

What to expect from the debut of the Battle of the Technicians on The Voice Brasil? Lots of good music and IM-PE-CÁ-VEIS looks! ✨🙌 The new cycle of presentations marks a moment much requested by the public in the reality: the presence of Michel Teló on the stage of the dispute! Anxiety already a thousand out there too?

Check out the productions that will shine on your small screen starting today! ⬇

Carlinhos Brown debuts new look at Batalha dos Técnicos, at 'The Voice Brasil' — Photo: Camilla Maia/Globo

the father is ON too much! 👏 Dressed in a beautiful black velvet suit with silver shoulder pads and shiny embroidery, Brown also innovated in her hairstyle. You dreads gave way to braids and sunglasses, the artist’s trademark, gave the air of grace in the round shape!

Claudia Leitte debuts new look at Batalha dos Técnicos, at 'The Voice Brasil' — Photo: Camilla Maia/Globo

Just in love! What about this visu full of crystals and all worked in Claudinha’s blue? Who can, CAN, right? 💅 The singer bet, still in a neon green sock pairing with her stiletto heels, and a casual bun for the night. Queen, what call?

IZA debuts new look at Batalha dos Técnicos, at 'The Voice Brasil' — Photo: Camilla Maia/Globo

Ostentation! 💸 The singer arrived with a little look nothing basic for the step, and rated at around 10 thousand reais! That’s right you heard! From head to toe dressed by a famous italian brand, the singer returned to the fashion of scarves and resorted to a baroque and gilded pattern for the style.

Lulu Santos debuts new look at Batalha dos Técnicos, at 'The Voice Brasil' — Photo: Camilla Maia/Globo

Habemus bicolor costume! 🙌 This time, Lulu not only achieved her goal of delivering iconic suits, she doubled her goal: her outfit comes in two colors. With the blazer, pants and tie in blue, how about the dress shirt be… pink? Did you like the result of the mix? So do we!

Michel Teló debuts new look at Batalha dos Técnicos, at 'The Voice Brasil' — Photo: Camilla Maia/Globo

Debuting with the right foot on the stage of reality show, Teló brought a reinterpretation of his already traditional jacket. Leather and full of zippers, the piece brought even more versatility to the 5th technician. Prepare the garish and cheer for the sertanejo!

