Jeddah Circuit is FIA approved on the eve of free practice for the Saudi Arabian GP

Detail of the new urban circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (Photo: DPPI/Alfa Romeo)

This Thursday (2), the Jeddah street circuit officially received the necessary approval from the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to host the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​which takes place this weekend. Confirmation comes on the eve of the first free practice on the urban route located in the fifth most populous country in the Middle East.

Despite being a street circuit, the track was built from scratch and is scheduled to be completed shortly before the Formula 1 GP, which has always been scheduled for December 5th, and has raised concerns about the possibility of delays or postponements.

F1 Race Director and FIA Safety Delegate Michael Masi completed the final inspection of the circuit on Thursday morning. The director made several visits during the construction period in Jeddah, and concluded that the track meets the necessary standards to receive the FIA ​​1 graduation, necessary to host Formula 1.

New Formula 1 circuit on the shores of the Red Sea (Photo: DPPI/Alfa Romeo)

“It was an impressive journey for everyone to make the first Saudi Arabian F1 GP a reality. The evolution I’ve seen on each of my visits in recent months has been impressive. The circuit is complete, at a high level and in accordance with FIA Standard 1 which is required to perform a GP. The Jeddah circuit will deliver an interesting new challenge to drivers, teams and I’m looking forward to another exciting weekend with the fantastic 2021 season coming to an end,” said Masi.

Hosting the inaugural edition of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​the Jeddah street circuit features 27 curves spread over 6,174 m in length. The layout will have three zones of mobile wing openings. The race is expected to have 50 laps.

The Saudi Arabian GP marks the 21st and penultimate stage of the 2021 season of the Formula 1 and is scheduled for 2:30 pm (GMT-3) this Sunday. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and on REAL TIME.

