Jhonata Robert scores “the goal that Pelé didn’t score” in Grêmio’s victory over São Paulo; watch | Guild

Striker Jhonata Robert, from Grêmio, is one more to enter the list of players who scored “the goal that Pele didn’t score”. He hit a shot from midfield to close the Gaucho victory by 3-0 over São Paulo this Thursday, at Arena, in the 35th round of the Brasileirão.

The move occurred 48 minutes into the second half, when the match was 2-0 for Grêmio. After Liziero lost the ball in the attacking field, Jhonata Robert pushed the danger away from the edge of the area, saw Borja pivot in the center circle and saw goalkeeper Tiago Volpi ahead. From there, the shirt 25 sent a bomb for coverage to make the third.

Goals scored from midfield became eternal like those that Pelé didn’t do because of a unique moment in the 1970 World Cup.

In the Brazilian debut at the World Cup, the team thrashed Czechoslovakia by 4-1. But the move that made history was the kick from the midfield in which the Football King missed by centimeters of the left post of the opponent’s goal.

The victory tonight leaves Grêmio with 39 points, still in 18th place in the Brasileirão and under high risk of relegation. But the gap to 16th, Athletico-PR, dropped to three points. On the weekend, the opponent is Corinthians, away from home.