João Gomes reveals an old crush on Maisa and exposes DMs sent: “What a shame”; Actress reacts — check it out!

Who has never had a famous crush, right? João Gomes surprised his fans this Thursday (2), by revealing an old “fall” for Maisa. The singer, who broke out this year with his hits on the piseiro, exposed an exchange of messages with the presenter, showing that he declared himself for the little star years ago. Have you thought?

After receiving a message from Maisa recently, João realized that he had already declared his feelings for the presenter in that same window, but in 2017. “Shame on this message. I don’t understand anything”, he wrote today, when faced with the actress’s response. In the print, the singer expresses his admiration for the artist. “Hey Maisa, I know it’s past time to tell you, but I’ve been into you since the ‘Good Morning & Co’ days. Kiss, I love you”, he claimed years ago, in an attempt to win Maisa’s heart.

João didn’t receive an answer for the “sung”… but it’s not possible to say that his old passion didn’t know of his existence! Kkkk In the image, you can see that Maisa sent a DM to the musician, praising his performance. “João, yesterday my friends and I saw you in the village! Congratulations on the show! Kisses!”, said the Netflix contractor. Take a look:

Shortly afterwards, João recorded a video and had fun talking about it, saying that he had already tried to call her several times during the “Bom Dia & Companhia” period, when she was in charge of the children’s attraction. “Misa texted me and I had already told her about my hurts when I called her. I called her so much to win the playstation”, mentioned the singer. He even made posts using the song “Varinha de Condão”, recorded by Maisa and which was the theme of her character in “Carousel”. Watch:

João Gomes tells of an old crush in Maisa pic.twitter.com/gaXeQA7gUj — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) December 2, 2021

Maisa reacts to the revelation

João also exposed the situation on Twitter. “My God, what a shame. Where do I hide?”, he wrote. Quickly, the publication arrived in Maisa, who was also amused to see the story. “Very cute”, she replied. Both artists are 19 years old. The actress, however, is not single… Maisa recently celebrated four years of dating Nicholas Arashiro.

KKKKKKKKKK mt cute 🤍 — +a (@maisa) December 2, 2021

In the end, João Gomes said he had fun with the whole story. After a day of recording at SBT, he imagined that he would meet Maisa there, which he didn’t. Still, the musician had a good laugh. “Funny gout day. Yeah, she [Maisa] I wasn’t [no SBT]. I’m happy… Maisa is someone who marked the childhood of many people. I didn’t even remember that message. What a chance… what a God thing. I think he prepared this for us to laugh now”, concluded the boy.

One of the great revelations of 2021, João Gomes had a series of hits this year. The artist is the owner of the fourth most played song on Spotify in Brazil this year, thanks to the success of the anthem “Meu Pedaço de Pecado”. But that’s not all… His album “Eu Tem a senha” received the first place in the most played album on the streaming platform here in the country. What power, see?! Check out the list of the most listened to this year by clicking here.