Jojo Todynho and MC Gui’s father go to war and exchange offenses · TV News

Jojo Todynho and Rogério Alves, MC Gui’s father, went to war over A Fazenda 13. This Thursday (2), the singer criticized the pawn confined in the reality series on Record, which angered the manager. Then, one started attacking the other on social media, with curses and memories of past confusions.

The conflict started on Twitter, when Jojo declared she was rooting for Rico Melquiades to win the current season of the show. “Rico, I’m ready to pass the hat on to you. MC Disney [MC Gui] it had to be in my edition, along with the canine [Dayane Mello]. I wanted to see them grow on me,” wrote the singer.

Then, Alves responded to the owner of the hit Que Tiro Foi Esse through a text posted on Instagram Stories: “Jojo Todynho, a father and a mother defend their child tooth and nail. . Before you forget, go take it up your ass”.

Jojo got the message and countered the message in Stories as well. “Rogério, you go, my son. Your child is canceled and will be canceled forever. I think you like to take it, you go! Canceled, your child is canceled, understand? If you and your wife were really good parents, they never allowed their son to do what he did,” she said in reference to MC Gui’s mess at Disney in 2019, when he bullied a child.

“Shame on your face, you had to be ashamed! You put the boy on the show to burn himself more. He tried to clean up the image and he couldn’t. MC Disney, cancelled! Rogerio, kiss for you! Sorry, but your son won’t win.” , complemented the singer laughing.

Then, she made fun of the singer’s songs and continued with the attack: “Instead of putting him on reality, he starts taking a character course, because he doesn’t have that. But that can already be seen from his father’s background. Were you the one who stopped by Cidade Alerta some time ago? Accept my love!”.

After the singer’s speech, the father of the pawn countered the criticism with a sequence of videos in Stories: “Hi Jojo, how are you? I’ll tell you something, for this guy [MC Gui], I will fight until the end! It hurt me and it still hurts today, from the day you did it and talked about the event. I’m not afraid of you, security, anyone.”

“I told you to take it up your ass, go again! You go, your security guard, whoever wants to go”, concluded Alves. He repeated Jojo’s tactic and mocked the funkeira’s hit.

Check out the publications about the case:

Rich, I’m ready to pass the hat on to you ❤, Mc Disney had to be in my edition, along with the cananina, I wanted to see you all grow up on me 😂😂😂😂 — Jojo Todynho 💥 (@jojotodynhoofc) December 2, 2021

