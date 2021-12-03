Joo Gomes makes a faux pas and reveals passion for Maisa: ‘I’m after you’ – Trends

Joo Gomes and Maisa (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

This Thursday (11/2), the on-call internet users were surprised with a ‘para l’ print of the singer’s revealing



joo gomes



. The artist published without noticing the image of a conversation with



Maisa



.

The young man showed a message that he sent to the actress on direct from



Instagram



in 2017 and the statement was leaked. “Hey Maisa, I know it’s past time to tell you, but I’ve been into you since the days of Good Morning and Company. Kiss, I love you,” he wrote to Maisa, who started dating



Nicholas Arashiro



In the same year.

Soon after, Gomes joined in with the fans and assumed that he would call Maisa when she presented SBT’s Good Morning and Company. “Misa texted me and I had already told her about my feelings when I called her. I called her so much to win the playstation,” he added.

On Twitter, Joo Gomes said he was ashamed of the situation and Maisa responded to the singer’s statement. “KKKKKKKKKK mt cute”, joked the presenter. Maisa and Joo are 19 years old.

Then, upon arriving at SBT, the singer showed the station’s logo in the stories and added the song Varinha de Condo, by Masa. The chosen excerpt was “You, my first love, I’ll always be waiting for you”. “Is it fate?” he captioned.

Cearense makes a mural with faces by Joo Gomes







the cearense



Leandro Marques



, 31, caught the attention of forr and sertanejo singers with super realistic drawings made on a wall in the city of Trindade, in Gois. Joo Gomes, and the duo



Bruno e Marrone



gained the artist’s traits.

Leandro Marques decided to draw the musicians after being invited by the collective Tour Grafitte. They gave him space to paint in the action held in Trindade (GO).

Artist Leandro Marques (photo: Disclosure)

“Through the social networks, they noticed my work. The graffiti mentor came to c. We were going to make a backcountry mural like the fort in I. I ended up asking to insert the name of the forr, Joo Gomes. How I hear a lot Bruno and Marrone , they were also chosen to be honored”, detailed Leandro Marques.

Leandro Marques worked on Trindade’s drawings from November 18th to 22nd. “Joo Gomes was supposed to be one day, but the weather got in the way and it took two. We used a car in several shades to buy the panel”.