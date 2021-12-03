Julian Morris, heartthrob of ‘Pretty Little Liars’, reveals relationship with visual artist after 18 years together

Oh the love! This Thursday (2), the heartthrob of the teen series “Pretty Little Liars“, Julian Morris, revealed his relationship with artist Landon Ross! In a post on social media, Wren’s interpreter shared several intimate clicks with the beloved and revealed that the romance between the two has lasted for 18 years. OMG!

Always very discreet, Landon and Julian published photos together, but surrounded by friends on social networks. However, three weeks ago, Ross shared with his followers a black-and-white photo of Morris, with a black heart in the caption. Yet, until then, they had never declared themselves openly to each other.

This morning, Julian shared photos and videos with the loved one in which they appear hugging, kissing and dancing together, and took the opportunity to thank his partner for the companionship and memories they share. “[São] 18 years together and they were the best because they were with you. I love you”, wrote the actor in the Instagram caption. Just spy:

In the declaration of love comments, several celebrities and fans cheered the news, including Morris’s ‘PLL’ co-star Keegan Allen, who brought Toby to life in the production. “This publication made my heart explode”, confessed the actor. What a beautiful thing!