Jundiaiense wakes up early to anticipate the 3rd dose

Hundreds of people woke up very early this Friday (3rd) and went to Parque da Uva, in Jundiaí, to take the 3rd dose of vaccine against Coronavirus or the “booster dose”. No appointment required.

The Health Promotion Management Unit (UGPS) informs that, following the recommendation of the Secretary of State for Health, the interval for the additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine was reduced from 5 to 4 months.

The measure was adopted due to the current epidemiological scenario of the disease in the world and the proximity of the holiday season.

People who took the two doses of the immunizing agents Coronavac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer can look for one of the vaccination centers for the application, without the need for an appointment.

At Parque da Uva and the former UBS Jardim do Lago, service is from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

For those over 60 years of age, the drive-thru is offered at Parque da Uva, also from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, or this public can receive a dose at the Basic Health Units (UBSs), without an appointment, in the morning.

Jundiaí also performs an additional dose at the vaccination centers for people who received a single dose of Janssen’s immunizing agent for at least 61 days. The vaccine used is Pfizer.

On the Jundiaí City Hall website, on the Vaccination Calendar page, it is possible to consult when the doses were applied.

Photo by Renata Corte