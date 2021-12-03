Kiss Jury: ‘I fainted, I got trampled a lot,’ says nightclub DJ about the night of the fire | Rio Grande do Sul

The hearing of Lucas Cauduro Peranzoni , survivor of the fire at the Kiss nightclub in January 2013. The man worked as a DJ at the nightclub.

LIVE: Follow the defendants’ judgment in the Kiss case

“I passed out. I fell and was trampled a lot. Someone took me out of there,” Lucas told prosecutor Lucia Helena Callegari, in tears, to explain why he didn’t help other people.

Initially, judge Orlando Faccini Neto expected to hear three more people on Thursday. However, the morning demonstrations, by survivors Jéssica Montardo Rosado and Emanuel Pastl, and the testimony of a witness, engineer Miguel Ângelo Pedroso, lasted longer than expected.

For this Friday (3), it is expected that the prosecution witnesses Daniel Rodrigues da Silva and Gianderson Machado da Silva will be interviewed, who asked in the case records to anticipate their statements. Also on Friday, but in the afternoon, the witness Pedrinho Antônio Bortoluzzi, who is involved in the defense of Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, and the survivor Érico Paulus Garcia should speak.

Kiss Jury: Understand the judgment of the fire in the RS nightclub

Who are the defendants, what are the charges and what do the defenses say?

1 of 2 Lucas worked as a DJ at Kiss and passed out during the fire — Photo: Reproduction/TJ-RS Lucas worked as a DJ at Kiss and passed out during the fire — Photo: Reproduction/TJ-RS

Known as DJ Bolinha, Lucas Cauduro Peranzoni performed at Kiss. In an interview with the program More you, gives TV Globo, the musician reported how the fire was.

“It all happened within a minute and a half,” he said in 2013.

The DJ tried to help other people before leaving the club.

“The worst thing is that it got very dark. It was like walking home in the dark, for those who didn’t know the place it was harder to get out. Behind me there’s a kind of VIP area, I saw that people started running and I warned for them to come out. They asked me for the fire extinguisher, but when I saw the smoke, I saw that there was no time and I shouted: ‘Sai, leave’. I breathed through my shirt but the smoke almost made me faint,” he recalled days after the tragedy.