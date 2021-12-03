Kiss nightclub judge intervenes during prosecution demonstrations and defense lawyers: ‘appealing and unnecessary’; see who he is | Rio Grande do Sul

The performance of the judge Orlando Faccini Neto (see the profile below) has been calling the attention of those who watch the jury at the Kiss nightclub, held since Wednesday (1st) in Porto Alegre. Despite the calm tone of voice, the magistrate intervened in some manifestations of the prosecutors, responsible for the prosecution, and defense lawyers.

On Thursday afternoon (2), for example, Faccini Neto classified an action by the defendant Elissandro Spohr’s defense as “appealing and unnecessary”. Attorney Jader Marques called his client to the center of the auditorium and, face to face with a survivor of the fire, questioned whether she had “hate” the accused (see the video above).

“This is not appropriate because we are in a justice system that effectively seeks to rationalize what victims feel. […] I consider — I say this very respectfully, but it will be registered — I find it appealing and unnecessary,” he maintained.

The intervention generated a beginning of bickering, involving Marques and prosecutor Lúcia Helena Callegari. The prosecutor’s representative was also questioned by the magistrate on Wednesday, when he asked a survivor what outcome she wanted for the trial.

“This question has to be answered by the judges”, considered Faccini Neto.

In the assessment of the professor of criminal procedure at the School of Law at PUCRS Fabiano Clementel, the jury president needs to beware of questions that might be considered impertinent or protracted.

“It is up to the judge, when in certain situations the defense or prosecution asks a witness or a victim a question, to assess whether this question, within the concept of full defense, can in fact be a question carried out with connection to the object of the criminal case”, analyzes.

For the specialist, this posture aims ensure respectful treatment of the parties.

“At the time of the plenary investigation, the judge’s attributions concern the organization and conduct of the work. The rite of the Brazilian criminal procedure in this second phase, called judgment of the case, establishes that the role of the judge is very important, especially to prevent there is disrespectful behavior with the victims, with the witnesses and between the parties”, observes Clementel.

At another time, after several repeated questions by lawyers, Judge Orlando Faccini reprimanded the defenders (see the video below).

“We are going to pay more attention to the victim’s testimony,” he said.

In another discussion, the judge and lawyer Jader Marques debated the dinner break time (see video below).

“My food is in a cold Tupperware. Bring your food,” said Faccini Neto, earning applause from the audience. “Now that’s proselytizing. You’re playing the audience against the defense,” replied Marques.

In the debate stage, the judge, who is the president of the session, mediates asides during the manifestation of the defenses and the prosecution. It is also possible that the magistrate grants a “matter of order”, which is the space for demonstrations to occur that alert to facts in the process, explains professor Fabiano Clementel.

In the testimony of the witness who advised against the use of acoustic foam at the Kiss nightclub, the judge expressed interest in understanding how the object is used. In one of the speeches, Faccini Neto mentioned that acoustic foam would be useful in a studio or in a performance by João Gilberto, a singer who died in 2019.

“If it were a João Gilberto concert, acoustic comfort would certainly be required”, he commented.

Prosecutor David Medina da Silva underlined that the magistrate is a musician, which was followed by prosecutor Lúcia Helena Callegari.

“Doctor Orlando plays, sings, is famous. Everyone follows Dr. Orlando”, he highlighted.

The presiding judge is also responsible for everything that takes place within the plenary. For this reason, during breaks, he usually circulates and checks the well-being of the family members who accompany the trial.

During a question session with the engineer Miguel Pedroso, while the lawyer Jader Marques made his inquiries, he retired to the next room and continued to follow, standing up, while he ate with a fork and plate in his hands. It was 5:30 pm on Thursday, and depositions went on without break.

Orlando Faccini Neto was born in São Paulo, on November 19, 1976. The judge has a degree in Law, a Master’s in Public Law and a Ph.D. in Legal-Criminal Sciences.

According to the Association of Judges of Rio Grande do Sul (Ajuris), an entity presided over by Faccini Neto, the magistrate entered his career on September 11, 2001, the day of the terrorist attacks in the United States.