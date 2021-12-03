Kiss nightclub judgment: engineer says he advised against using foam

This Thursday (2) took place the second day of the trial of those accused of burning the nightclub Kiss, which took place in 2013, in the city of Santa Maria, in Rio Grande do Sul.

After reports from survivors of the tragedy, the jury heard engineer Miguel Ângelo Pedroso, who was hired to renovate the nightclub. He claimed to have advised against the use of foams at the site, but stated that one of Kiss’ partners insisted on the idea.

The deposition lasted about 6 hours, and, after his report, the trial must hear the club’s partners, who were even present in one of the engineer’s visits to the site.

According to the expert report, the fire started and spread through the foam, which generated a toxic smoke, responsible for the death of most of the victims.

“It was the first thing I did. When I walked into the club, I said, ‘It’s no use here, you can take it away,'” stated Miguel

So far, four victims of the fire have already testified.

