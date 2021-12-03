Know the five symptoms of the Ômicron variant

The Ômicron variant, discovered in South Africa last week, is already in Brazil and in 28 other countries. The symptoms are different from the Delta variant, which is responsible for the majority of Covid-19 deaths worldwide.

Physician Angelique Coetzee, who treated patients with the variant, reports having noticed a change in symptoms presented by patients. The symptoms of Ômicron most reported by patients were:

– Tiredness

– Muscle aches

– “Itchy throat” or “scratching throat”

– Low fever (few cases)

– Dry cough (few cases)

“It all started with a patient with mild symptoms. He said he was extremely tired for the past two days and had body aches and a little headache. Not even a sore throat, but something like a sore throat. No coughing. , no loss of smell or taste,” reported Dr. Coetzee, in an interview with BBC News.

As the doctor, these symptoms are more similar to the Beta variant, as with Delta, the most common symptoms are high pulse rate, low oxygen levels and loss of smell and taste.