‘La casa de papel 5’: Spanish series comes to an end this Friday with ‘explosive and emotional’ season | TV and Series

The phenomenon “La casa de papel” comes to an end this Friday (3). The second volume of the season will be very “emotional”, according to Álvaro Morte, who plays the teacher in the plot.

In the trailer, he appears clean-faced walking into the Bank of Spain, where the gang is leading the robbery. The group is weakened by the loss of one of the main characters and has yet to face the army. See more in the trailer below:

Trailer for ‘La casa de papel: Part 5 Vol. 2’

In an interview with g1 in September, the actors said the story will focus on character development. Season 5 was split into two parts. In the first, which debuted that month, the series was pure action, focusing on the army’s entry into the Bank of Spain and the explosive siege of thieves.

“This first part, I would tell you, is very warlike. War is breathed in in parallel ways, both in the bank and in what happens between Sierra and the Professor. And, in the second part, we’ll enter a much more emotional context, we finish discovering the characters’ past and the motivations that led them to this whole journey“, explains Álvaro Morte

See interview with Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra) and Alvaro Morte (Teacher):

‘La casa de papel’: Actors tell details and impact of the series’ last season

They will have five new chapters to resolve the tensions left in the last episode and solve the audacious assault.

2 of 2 Berlin (Pedro Alonso) from ‘La casa de papel’ — Photo: Publicity/Netflix Berlin (Pedro Alonso) from ‘La casa de papel’ — Photo: Press Release/Netflix

The series was Netflix’s first major international success. Until 2020, it was the most watched non-English-language series on the platform. And seasons 3, 4 and 5 are among the top four most-watched English-language productions in their first 28 days.

The attraction comes to an end, but some characters have survived. Berlin, interpreted by Pedro Alonso, will win a series of his own in 2023.

Netflix has yet to announce details of the production or which characters will be alongside him.

33 endings and fate uncertain

‘La casa de papel’: actors tell what to expect from their characters in part 5

The Spaniard Álex Pina is the creator of “La casa de papel”. His writing style is frantic: he doesn’t stop until he’s satisfied. To get to that state with the series, he had to write the ending 33 times. See the interview in the video above.

The actors have no idea which path Pina is going to take. They recorded alternate scenes and each recorded their last at different times. Also, the special flavor is given in post-production. According to Pedro Alonso, there have been times when he recorded a story and the editing completely changed course during the editing of the episode.

“Look how strong things are with Álex Pina. We were recording the final chapters and we still had chapter 10 to go on planning and filming. And they didn’t send it. And they didn’t send it because they didn’t finish it.”

“Then they wrote it. And then they rewrote it and we went back to recording another ending. And we’re sure that, in editing, there’s going to be another one. I’ve seen time continuities in scripts that were clearly one of a kind. And then a montage that contradicted absolutely everything that we had read and filmed. They are insatiable with that of putting the pieces together,” said Alonso.