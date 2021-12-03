‘La casa de papel’ ends: remember the series’ most important places | TV and Series

the phenomenon “La paper house” ends this Friday (3). The robbers have to deal with a painful death and figure out how to deal with the army inside the Bank of Spain.

It was Netflix’s first big international hit. Until 2020, it was the most watched non-English-language series on the platform. And seasons 3, 4 and 5 are among the top four most-watched English-language productions in their first 28 days.

To get in the mood, the g1 recalls the most important places where the gang went in the five seasons.

National Currency Factory

This is where it all started. The Fábrica Nacional de Moeda, located in Madrid, was the first place robbed by the group. The scenes, however, were not filmed there: the actors filmed at the Superior Council of Administration, also in Madrid.

In the heart of Madrid, the square is one of the symbols of the city. It was at this iconic place that it rained money at the start of the series’ third season.

The outlying house where the gang gathers to plan their first robbery is in Torrelodones, a very small town in the province of Madrid.

The last three seasons of the series count the Bank of Spain robbery. also for logistical and security reasons, the scenes were recorded in another building: at the Ministry of Public Works.

The first episode of season three opens with a scene that shows how Rio and Tokyo finally achieved their tropical paradise. The romantic scene was filmed in Panama, specifically in the beautiful San Blas archipelago.

Raquel’s Teacher will enjoy the gentle life in the Philippines. But the recordings had to be made in Thailand for bureaucratic reasons. Patong, Phuket and Pattaya replaced the Philippine island of Palawan.

Italy also appeared in the series. The Professor and Berlin live decisive moments in the capital of Tuscany.

In order to find his son again and show another flashback, the scenario in which the character Berlin lives changes. They meet again in Copenhagen and pass by landmarks in the capital of Denmark.

