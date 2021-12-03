La Casa de Papel: fans hit theory on series finale

Attention, this text contains spoilers!

The final episodes of “La Casa de Papel” came on Netflix this Friday (3/12) and confirmed one of the theories created by fans on social media. Berlin (Pedro Alonso) was even betrayed by Tatiana (Diana Gomez) and Rafael (Patrick Created), as indicated by photos of the recording set.

> Pedro Alonso, the Berliner, says what to expect at the end of La Casa de Papel

Rafael was enchanted by Tatiana after the first robbery and the two were together. Later, Berlin followed the ex and found out that she left him for her son. Out of his mind, he destroyed a bar and… was arrested for the first time in his life. The betrayal theory was already popping up on the networks since Rafael was introduced in the series. But the betrayal was not just sexual-romantic…

Read more:

the final blow

To top it off, Rafael and Tatiana disguised themselves as police officers and surprised the gang during their escape with the gold bars, passing Berlin and the Professor (Alvaro Death) back. It was the final blow.

Berlin made the mistake of falling in love in the middle of a crime. When he married Tatiana, he told her all the details of the plan. So, it was “easy” Tatiana to be smarter.

Pedro Alonso comments the end of “La Casa de Papel”

In a promotional interview sent to POPline, the actor Pedro Alonso, who plays for Berlin, said the season finale will tie the whole story together and explain everything that happened in previous seasons as well.