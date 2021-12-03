La Casa de Papel: last episodes of season 5 debut on Netflix

After a long wait, the most awaited robbery in recent times will come to an end. The last five episodes of La Casa de Papel are already available on Netflix. In addition, fans will also be able to check out the special La Casa de Papel: from Tokyo to Berlin, in which the cast shares details about behind the scenes of the series.

On social networks, the cast said goodbye to the series. “My favorite superheroes have always been Batman and Superman. Until I met you. Thanks for everything. Bye Sergio. Goodbye, teacher,” wrote actor Álvaro Morte (Teacher). “Thank you to each of you who joined us and gave us the strength to celebrate every step of this incredible journey. My love to all of you,” said Pedro Alonso (Berlin) on his Instagram.

“In the last five episodes, Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) is dead. The enemy is still lurking in the Central Bank of Spain, wounded but as dangerous as ever. The time has come to face the biggest challenge yet. The gang hatches a plan daring to remove the gold without anyone noticing. To make things worse, the Professor makes the biggest mistake of his life”, says official synopsis.

Most La Casa de Papel around

It is worth remembering that Netflix has already confirmed a spin-off of the series focused on the character Berlin and the production should reach streaming in 2023. In addition, the service has announced a South Korean remake of the Spanish success. Actor Park Hae-Soo, known for playing player 218 in Round 6, will be the character Berlin.