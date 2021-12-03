“La Casa de Papel” Volume 2 premieres this Friday; test how much you know about the series

Four years after debuting in Netflix With great success, at the end of 2017, the saga of the robbers named after cities comes to an end, led by a man known as The Professor and involved in a dazzling ‘haulage’.

The last 5 episodes of “La Casa de Papel” arrive on the streaming platform this Friday (3) – this 5th and final season has been split into two parts and ‘Volume 1’ debuted in September.

To avoid any spoilers about the series’ outcome, Netflix shielded “La Casa de Papel, Part 5, Volume 2”: the press could not watch the new episodes in advance and, during the online press conference with the cast and creators of the series, held in Madrid, last Tuesday (30), no information could be given to journalists about this long-awaited final stretch.

They limited themselves to saying that this second part of the last season will be more “emotional” than the first one, which invested more in the action.

“It’s a little different, also because somehow we’re ending up on a very long, rocky, adventure-filled trip. On the one hand, we have this debt to finish the characters’ stories well. And emotionally, we, the authors of the series, need to close this trip with a lot of feeling. I think the most emotional narrative was a lot from us, because we are also saying goodbye to all of them”, explains Ester Martínez Lobato, creator of the series alongside Álex Pina.

And, after becoming a streaming phenomenon, what does the series leave behind? More directly, the so-called “Universo de La Casa de Papel” was created, of which two derivatives already form part. One of the characters loved by fans, Berlin (Pedro Alonso) will be the protagonist of a series of his own, which premieres in 2023.

In addition, “La Casa de Papel” will have a South Korean version, with actor Park Hae-Soo, of “Round 6”, thus joining two great Netflix hits and giving rise to a third product.

This union leads to another legacy of “La Casa de Papel”, this one already underway since the debut of its first season on the streaming platform. The series was the first non-English-language series on Netflix to reverberate worldwide, which paved the way for productions in other languages ​​to shine as well, such as the aforementioned South Korean “Round 6” and the French “Lupin” – both with the 2nd and the 3rd season, respectively already confirmed – and the German “Dark”.

The 1st and 2nd seasons of “La Casa de Papel” had already been shown on Spanish TV before migrating to streaming, exploding globally and gaining new seasons. “It was difficult for us to sell the series to other countries, you had to go one by one. Putting ourselves on Netflix, debuting in 191 countries and being in this ranking above many large productions has put the (Spanish) industry in a place we didn’t dare think about reaching”, comments Álex Pina, one of the authors of the series.

Beto Ribeiro, writer and screenwriter for the production company Medialand, emphasizes that the market for Spanish productions has always existed, but that “La Casa de Papel” has opened up space for large productions. “There are other Spanish productions prior to this one that have the same quality, except that ‘La Casa de Papel’ brought the universality of history. Revenge is always a universal story. In favor of the family even more”, says Ribeiro, author of series like “Criminal Investigation”, “Gamebros’ and “Velhas Amigas”.

This varied menu of productions also goes through other platforms, such as Amazon. “There are Korean productions today, especially after ‘Parasite’ won the Oscar for best film and foreign film. The gaze turns to Korea, and ‘Round 6’ arrives. And for ‘Round 6’ to exist, it had to have ‘La Casa de Papel’ first. ‘Lupin’ was the success, which was because ‘La Casa de Papel’ broke barriers, mainly in countries like the United States, which is a country more averse to other languages”, observes the screenwriter.

For journalist and TV critic Edianez Parente, this success was important, especially for the production of Latin origin.

“It leaves nothing to be desired for American series of adventure, of suspense, it has romance. It opened the door to stories that come out of that imagination of the Latin American. What were the stories that permeated this imagination? The Latin American melodrama, of marginality, of poverty. A little bit of that stigma comes out of the stereotypes”, says Edianez, a member of the board of the São Paulo Association of Art Critics (APCA), where he is also a member of the TV jury.

“La Casa de Papel” is located in Spain, but it could be a story from anywhere in the world, says the journalist. It’s what she calls “local content with global appeal”. “Very likely other productions that will come from Spain will benefit from this”, he believes.

The secrets of success

In Brazil, “La Casa de Papel” has a loyal audience, which always keeps it in the top positions in the ranking of most watched. In audiences in other countries, it is no different. In Netflix’s recent list of 10 most popular non-English language series, the Spanish series ranks 2nd, 3rd and 4th, trailing only “Round 6”, which is in the lead.

For journalist Edianez Parente and screenwriter Beto Ribeiro, the success of the series is due to a combination of factors, especially the attractive plot and the good characters, even without introducing language innovations. “’La Casa de Papel’ is a good revenge story, and every revenge story attracts, since ‘Conde de Monte Cristo’, by Alexandre Dumas. ‘Revenge’ was a series that moved a lot, because it was exactly about that”, says Ribeiro. “The Spanish series mixes action and drama almost in the right measure, it has a police feel.”

The screenwriter points out another important characteristic: the presence of the anti-hero. “You end up rooting for the villain and not the hero. In ‘La Casa de Papel’, it’s impossible for you to root for the police to arrest the Professor and his class, because each one in his role has his just motivation to do what he does. It’s also a good entertainment series, which completely escapes reality, it helps a lot too,” he says.

“So there are all these elements: revenge, very charming and well-structured anti-heroes. It has a plot, of course, super fanciful, but you take it on, accept the exaggerations of the script, which are many.”

Edianez Parente also draws attention to the captivating, well-constructed characters and seductive story. “There is enchantment, this thing of outlaws, who, in fact, have the human side very much explored, you root for them, in addition to the figure of the Professor.”

A central figure in the plot, around which the charismatic assailants orbit, O Professor came to life in the precise interpretation of Álvaro Morte. Now, the actor says goodbye to this iconic character. “He gave me many beautiful things, and from all of them I was able to enjoy being with wonderful people and learn a lot”, said Álvaro, during the press conference.

“A few years from now, when I think about ‘La Casa de Papel’, in addition to the whole phenomenon itself, I’m left with this field work that I did day to day with my companions, with wonderful texts and, to the same time, very difficult to erect.”

