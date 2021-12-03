Lara becomes Sherlock Holmes and discovers Christian’s secret

In the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol, Lara (Andreia Horta) will face Sherlock Holmes when deciding to investigate all the steps of the ex the night he supposedly died to try to find out what the hell Christian (Cauã Reymond) was doing in a football match the night he was supposed to run away. And finally she will be able to prove what she already suspected: he found his twin brother.

In scenes scheduled to air this Thursday (2nd), Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) will have already been shocked by the behavior of Ravi (Juan Paiva) when he comes face to face with her and will find everything very strange, for that reason chose to go to Rio de Janeiro. It turns out that, already in the marvelous city, she will have proof that there was something wrong with Christian and, therefore, she chose to start investigating.

And she’s going to embody Sherlock Holmes himself, so much so that she’ll start going around Engenhão, trying to find some element to help her, even interviewing a popcorn seller. But Botafogo’s administration will authorize her to look at the images of the match, even from years before, and will learn that there is a panoramic image of the stadium at the time of the game, which will make her spend hours looking for Christian.

continues after advertising

In A Place in the Sun, Lara discovers a secret

She will come very close to giving up, as she won’t be finding anything in such a huge crowd, but it is at this point that Lara will see Christian and prove he was inside the stadium. Shortly thereafter, she will end up seeing none other than Renato, very close to where her ex was and, thus, she will kill the riddle.

“That’s what happened then. That night Christian found his brother” Lara

Stay on top of the next chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol and other productions by accessing NaTelinha’s Novelas channel.