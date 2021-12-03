LATAM resumes São Paulo-Milan route, the first canceled due to the pandemic





On Wednesday, LATAM Airlines Brasil resumed operations between its hub in São Paulo / Guarulhos and Milan, after 21 months without the route. This was the first route interrupted by the airline during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Lombardy, the region where Milan is located, was the first hot spot Western virus.

This reset also marks the first time Italy and Brazil have connected since the European country banned flights from Brazil in January this year; at that time, Alitalia had restarted, less than a month earlier, flights from Rome to São Paulo with a single weekly frequency.

Milan will now have connections to Brazil three times a week, with flights operated by LATAM’s largest aircraft, the Boeing 777-300, with capacity for 38 passengers in Executive class, 50 in Premium Economy and 322 in Economy.

The first flight was operated by the newest Triple Seven registered PT-MUJ, reported our partner Aviacionline.

Image: Radarbox

In late December and as of February 2022, the route is scheduled to operate with just two weekly flights.

“We are proud to receive the only direct flight from Italy to South America, an important sign of a return to normality”, celebrated Andrea Tucci, vice president of Aviation Business Development at SEA, the group that manages Milan’s airports, also according to the L’Agenzia di Viaggi.

The executive concluded by saying that “With the return of São Paulo to our map, we have reached 18 intercontinental destinations accessible directly from Malpensa, with more than 100 weekly flights”.



