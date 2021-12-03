Leader of anti-immunization movement in Italy decides to get vaccinated after surviving Covid-19

Lorenzo Damiano spent the month of November in hospital and needed oxygen support; he underwent monoclonal antibody therapy and recovered from the disease.

Lorenzo Damiano/Facebook/Video playback Lorenzo Damiano was known for leading movements against the vaccine’s passport requirement



One of the main faces in the movement against health passports in Europe, the Italian Lorenzo Damiano, who criticized the “dictatorship of health” in the country and even ran for municipal elections in the commune of Conegliano for the denial movement Nuremberg 2, gave statements to Italian TV last Tuesday, 30, saying that he had changed his mind and go away vaccinate after surviving the Covid-19. The 56-year-old man reportedly tested positive for the disease in early November after participating in a pilgrimage against the vaccine and had to undergo intensive care and receive oxygen assistance for weeks before he was discharged. “Sometimes you have to go through the worst to understand things as they are. Thanks to the doctors who took care of me. I was submitted to a therapy with monoclonal antibodies and, as soon as I can, I will receive the vaccine”, he declared to the Antennatre channel.