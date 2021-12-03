Learn about the scenarios that guarantee Corinthians a direct seat in the Libertadores 2022 in the next round

Corinthians enters the field next Sunday, against Grêmio, with the possibility of securing a direct spot in the 2022 Libertadores. my helm details for you, fans, the scenarios that guarantee such a feat to Sylvinho’s team.
The Corinthians team arrives for the match in fourth place with 56 points conquered. The Alvinegra campaign puts the team three points ahead of Red Bull Bragantino, four of Fortaleza and five of Fluminense, who are still fighting for a spot.
And what does Corinthians need to establish itself in the G6? O my helm tell you!
if you win
If they win the victory against Grêmio, Corinthians reaches 59 points and is already established in the G6 of the competition, which guarantees a direct spot for Libertadores. That’s because the points at stake for Red Bull Bragantino, Fortaleza and Fluminense would lead the teams to 59, 61 and 57 points, respectively.
In this scenario, with Timão winning in the round and the three opponents triumphing in all their remaining games, only Fortaleza would pass Corinthians. The team would then be in fifth or sixth place.
tie up
In case of a tie, Corinthians reaches 57 points. In this scenario, the best of all worlds for Timon is that the three opponents lose the remaining games. But it is still possible to sort without that happening.
A direct spot for Libertadores can also be confirmed with a Corinthians draw if Red Bull Bragantino and Fluminense at most win and draw one of their games and Fortaleza only win one of the matches.
Get lost
Even if Corinthians doesn’t score playing at home against Grêmio, there is still the possibility of confirming the direct spot. For this to happen, Timão needs to root for a trip by the trio.
Red Bull Bragantino and Fluminense must either lose or draw one of the last two games, while Fortaleza must either lose two of the remaining three or lose one and draw the other.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|81
|36
|25
|6
|5
|60
|27
|33
|75
|2nd
|Flamengo
|70
|35
|21
|7
|7
|68
|32
|36
|67
|3rd
|palm trees
|62
|36
|19
|5
|12
|57
|43
|14
|57
|4th
|Corinthians
|56
|36
|15
|11
|10
|39
|34
|5
|52
|5th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|53
|36
|13
|14
|9
|51
|42
|9
|49
|6th
|strength
|52
|35
|15
|7
|13
|41
|43
|-two
|50
|7th
|Fluminense
|51
|36
|14
|9
|13
|35
|36
|-1
|47
|8th
|America-MG
|49
|36
|12
|13
|11
|39
|37
|two
|45
|9th
|Ceará
|49
|36
|11
|16
|9
|39
|37
|two
|45
|10th
|International
|48
|36
|12
|12
|12
|43
|39
|4
|44
|11th
|saints
|46
|36
|11
|13
|12
|33
|39
|-6
|43
|12th
|São Paulo
|45
|36
|10
|15
|11
|28
|36
|-8
|42
|13th
|Atlético-GO
|44
|35
|10
|14
|11
|28
|35
|-7
|42
|14th
|Youth
|43
|35
|10
|13
|12
|34
|40
|-6
|41
|15th
|Cuiabá
|43
|35
|9
|16
|10
|32
|35
|-3
|41
|16th
|Athletic-PR
|42
|35
|12
|6
|17
|39
|44
|-5
|40
|17th
|Bahia
|40
|36
|10
|10
|16
|39
|49
|-10
|37
|18th
|Guild
|39
|36
|11
|6
|19
|39
|47
|-8
|36
|19th
|sport
|33
|35
|8
|9
|18
|21
|35
|-14
|31
|20th
|Chapecoense
|15
|35
|1
|12
|22
|27
|62
|-35
|14
See also all the rounds and more information about the classification of the Brazilian Championship on the special page with the competition table.
See more at: Corinthians x Grmio, Campeonato Brasileiro and Libertadores da America.