Learn about the scenarios that guarantee Corinthians a direct seat in the Libertadores 2022 in the next round

Corinthians enters the field next Sunday, against Grêmio, with the possibility of securing a direct spot in the 2022 Libertadores. my helm details for you, fans, the scenarios that guarantee such a feat to Sylvinho’s team.

The Corinthians team arrives for the match in fourth place with 56 points conquered. The Alvinegra campaign puts the team three points ahead of Red Bull Bragantino, four of Fortaleza and five of Fluminense, who are still fighting for a spot.

And what does Corinthians need to establish itself in the G6? O my helm tell you!

if you win

If they win the victory against Grêmio, Corinthians reaches 59 points and is already established in the G6 of the competition, which guarantees a direct spot for Libertadores. That’s because the points at stake for Red Bull Bragantino, Fortaleza and Fluminense would lead the teams to 59, 61 and 57 points, respectively.

In this scenario, with Timão winning in the round and the three opponents triumphing in all their remaining games, only Fortaleza would pass Corinthians. The team would then be in fifth or sixth place.

tie up

In case of a tie, Corinthians reaches 57 points. In this scenario, the best of all worlds for Timon is that the three opponents lose the remaining games. But it is still possible to sort without that happening.

A direct spot for Libertadores can also be confirmed with a Corinthians draw if Red Bull Bragantino and Fluminense at most win and draw one of their games and Fortaleza only win one of the matches.

Get lost

Even if Corinthians doesn’t score playing at home against Grêmio, there is still the possibility of confirming the direct spot. For this to happen, Timão needs to root for a trip by the trio.

Red Bull Bragantino and Fluminense must either lose or draw one of the last two games, while Fortaleza must either lose two of the remaining three or lose one and draw the other.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 81 36 25 6 5 60 27 33 75 2nd Flamengo 70 35 21 7 7 68 32 36 67 3rd palm trees 62 36 19 5 12 57 43 14 57 4th Corinthians 56 36 15 11 10 39 34 5 52 5th Red Bull Bragantino 53 36 13 14 9 51 42 9 49 6th strength 52 35 15 7 13 41 43 -two 50 7th Fluminense 51 36 14 9 13 35 36 -1 47 8th America-MG 49 36 12 13 11 39 37 two 45 9th Ceará 49 36 11 16 9 39 37 two 45 10th International 48 36 12 12 12 43 39 4 44 11th saints 46 36 11 13 12 33 39 -6 43 12th São Paulo 45 36 10 15 11 28 36 -8 42 13th Atlético-GO 44 35 10 14 11 28 35 -7 42 14th Youth 43 35 10 13 12 34 40 -6 41 15th Cuiabá 43 35 9 16 10 32 35 -3 41 16th Athletic-PR 42 35 12 6 17 39 44 -5 40 17th Bahia 40 36 10 10 16 39 49 -10 37 18th Guild 39 36 11 6 19 39 47 -8 36 19th sport 33 35 8 9 18 21 35 -14 31 20th Chapecoense 15 35 1 12 22 27 62 -35 14

See also all the rounds and more information about the classification of the Brazilian Championship on the special page with the competition table.

