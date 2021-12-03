Lira celebrates high from the Stock Exchange after the approval of the PEC in the Senate

The president of the Chamber, Deputy Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), celebrated today the rise of the Stock Exchange after the approval of the PEC (Proposal of Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório in the Senate.

[O] The market today reacted favorably to the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios. It proves that the economy has understood that exceptional times demand measures to take care of those who need it most. And he also recognized that each step was taken with prudence and fiscal responsibility. Arthur Lira, on social media

The PEC makes room for the payment of R$ 400 to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil (formerly Bolsa Família) for around 17 million people during the year 2022, when President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will seek reelection. However, the number of beneficiaries can be even greater. According to the MP (Provisional Measure) that created Auxílio Brasil, the benefit would be granted to 20 million families. The MP was also approved by the Senate today. There is a loophole, however, for the government to only extend the benefit to clear the queue if it has money earmarked for it.

The proposal was approved this Thursday afternoon (2) in the Senate plenary in a second round vote, by 61 votes to 10. There was one abstention. This afternoon, parliamentarians had already approved the PEC in the first round. Now, it returns to the Chamber, where it will undergo a new vote, also in two rounds.

In the session that voted for the PEC, senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), rapporteur of the PEC, recognized that the aid could be extended to 20 million people, as foreseen by the MP. However, he did not go into details about the cost of this increase in the number of families.

Defended by the government of Jair Bolsonaro, the PEC of precatório changes a series of rules for the payment of these titles and the control of expenses. One of the goals is to achieve a slack of BRL 106.1 billion in the 2022 budget, which makes it possible to pay BRL 400 in Auxílio Brasil.