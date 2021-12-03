List of states with the highest unemployment rate in Brazil

key points Brazil has more than 13 million unemployed;

The highest unemployment rate is concentrated in Pernambuco;

State with the most controlled unemployment situation is Paraná.

More recent data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous Pnad) indicated that the index of citizens unemployed had a 1.6 percentage point drop compared to the second quarter of 2021. In the quarter ended in September, the unemployment rate in Brazil was 12.6%.

Thus, it is noted that there was a 9.3% decline in the number of Brazilians looking for a job. This means that 13.5 million people have not yet found a formal job, which is the basis used in the survey. Meanwhile, the number of workers grew by 4%, reaching 93 million Brazilians.

According to the Work and Income coordinator of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Adriana Beringuy, the growth in the occupancy rate was extremely important.

She points out that in the third quarter of 2021 the increase in occupation was significant, even enabling the inclusion of people outside the workforce.

For those unaware, the population outside the workforce is the contingent of those who were unemployed and that the job search had already ceased. Meanwhile, the rate of employees in the working-age labor market rose to 54.1% from 52.1% in the previous quarter.

IBGE’s Continuous Pnad also showed how the situation of unemployed by states, and the FDR portal has gathered this regional data for you. Check it out below!

Leading States of Unemployed in Brazil

The index composed of workers unemployed reached expressive levels in certain Brazilian states. Are they:

Pernambuco: 19.3%;

Bahia: 18.7%;

Amapá: 17.5%;

Sergipe: 17%.

On the other hand, the states where there aren’t that many unemployed they are:

Santa Catarina: 5.3%;

Mato Grosso: 6.6%;

Mato Grosso do Sul: 7.6%;

Rondônia: 7.8%;

Paraná: 8%.

The fee of unemployed in the Southeast region it fell from 14.6% in the second quarter to 13.1%. Meanwhile, in the Northeast, the drop was from 18.3% to 16.4%. The lowest index was registered in the South with 7.5%. Meanwhile, in the North and Center-West regions, unemployment records reached 12% and 9.8%, respectively.

The survey was also able to show that the population of unemployed it is concentrated, above all, by blacks and women. As far as men are concerned, the rate is 10.1% for men and 15.9% for women. Even so, it was below the average for whites, at 10.3% and above for blacks at 15.8% and browns at 14.2%.

With regard to the population outside the workforce, browns represented 46.8%, followed by whites with 43.1% and blacks with 8.9%. In comparison with the second quarter, the participation of pardos decreased while that of banks and blacks increased.

Despite the drop in the number of citizens unemployed in the third quarter of the year, the real income of Brazilians shrank and the number of underemployed and informal workers increased. On the other hand, the number of workers engaged in some paid activity on their own reached a new record.

Regional Unemployment Highlights

Maranhão (17.6%) and Alagoas (15.1%) registered the highest percentages of discouraged people (people who gave up looking for work) and Santa Catarina (0.7%), Mato Grosso (1.2%) and Rio Grande from the South (1.4%), the smallest;

The highest percentages of employees with a formal contract are in Santa Catarina (89.2%), Rio Grande do Sul (82.9%), São Paulo (81.8%) and Paraná (80.9%) and the smaller, in Maranhão (49.6%), Pará (52.0%), Sergipe (52.8%) and Piauí (54.0%);

Amapá (38.2%), Amazonas (36.4%) and Pará (36.1%) have the largest portions of the employed population working self-employed and the Federal District (21.5%), São Paulo (23.4 %) and Mato Grosso do Sul (24.2%), the smallest;

The highest rates of informality were in Pará (62.2%), Amazonas (59.6%) and Maranhão (59.3%) and the lowest in Santa Catarina (26.6%), São Paulo (30.6 %) and the Federal District (31.8%).