LIVE: watch Flamengo vs. Rio Claro, on NBB – Flamengo

The match will be broadcast live on FlaTV, Flamengo’s official YouTube channel

O Flamengo enters the court this Thursday night (02), when he faces Rio Claro, in a game valid for the ninth round of Novo Basketball Brasil (NBB). The clash will take place at Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro, and will be broadcast live on FlaTV, Mengo’s official YouTube channel.

With Franco Balbi back and full strength available, coach Gustavo De Conti has already defined the initial five players. Thus, the Most Wanted begins the match with the following names: Yago Mateus, Brandon Robinson, Rafael Mineiro, Olivinha and Faverani.

Do you want to buy Flamengo products online? Discover the fastest and safest store!

WATCH LIVE:

With seven victories in eight matches played, Flamengo has 87.5% of success. So far, Pride of the Nation is in second place in the qualifying phase of the national competition, with 15 points won. The Mais Querido is only behind Franca, leader of the tournament.

It is worth remembering that, for the 2021-2022 season, Flamengo launched a special package of tickets for the team’s games in Maracanãzinho (Rio de Janeiro). Thus, the partner-fan who wishes to attend all Mengo games in the NBB qualifying phase will pay R$ 160.00 (R$ 10.00 for each ticket in the 16 duels). For the general public, the amount of R$ 320.00 (R$ 20.00 per game) will be charged.