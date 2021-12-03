Luísa Sonza appears half naked in a bathtub full of snakes

Here have courage! Luisa Sonza surprised followers on their social networks this Thursday morning (2), by posting a video in which appears half naked and surrounded by snakes in a bathtub.

The records are part of the production of the the singer’s new video for the song ‘Anaconda’, which will be released on December 8th at 9pm. The music video, in which she ‘plays’ with the snakes, will be released the following day (12/09), at 11am.

On the Internet, netizens quickly echoed Luísa Sonza’s courageous attitude, even if the animals are not poisonous. “Woman, who agonizes these snakes in you”, “The snake walking through the body and it is very full”, “I would have already freaked out with these snakes climbing on me”, were some reactions on Twitter. Check out the video:

Luísa Sonza celebrates a new phase in her career

2021 was not an easy year for Luísa Sonza. However, after the singer released her album ‘Doce 22’, she says that been feeling much lighter and happier. According to the artist, this is so good it’s scary.

“’Sweet 22′ brought me a place where I feel very light, as I’ve never felt before in my life, not even as a child. I’m like I don’t paint in the trash, living my life”, she said in an interview with journalist Gabriela Sarmento, from G1. “The feeling of having your work being accepted is very good, almost unanimously. It’s so good that it’s scary, I can’t explain it.”, added the singer.

