Lula leads election race in São Paulo, says Ipespe poll





Former president Lula leads the intentions to vote for president in the state of São Paulo, according to an Ipespe poll released this Friday, 3 by the newspaper Economic value.

According to the survey, the PT member has 35% and is followed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who appears with 24%. Then comes Sergio Moro (Podemos) with 12%, Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Governor João Doria (PSDB) with 5%, and Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) with 2%.

In the election for governor, Geraldo Alckmin, who left the PSDB, and the former mayor of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad (PT) are the first placed.

According to the survey, Alckmin appears with 23%, while Haddad has 19%. Close behind is Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) and the minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, with 11%.

In this scenario, vice-governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) has 3%, and former minister Abraham Weintraub does not score. Blanks and nulls add up to 27%.

In a second scenario, which excludes Alckmin and Haddad and includes Márcio França (PSB), Boulos leads with 23%; France reaches 19%; Tarcisium, 10%; and Garcia, 5%.

In a third scenario, without Alckmin or França and with Haddad, the PT has 27%, and Boulos and Tarcisio appear with 13% each. Garcia comes next with 6%.

The closing program last Thursday 2 discussed the possibility of forming a slate between Lula and Alckmin. Watch: