Lula says that Bolsonaro is a ‘political anomaly’ and defends Bolsa Família

Former President of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) today criticized the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and criticized him for the extinction of Bolsa Família. In an interview with PodPah podcast, Lula said that the opponent is a “political anomaly”.

“Bolsonaro is a political anomaly in Brazil. He wasn’t supposed to exist, the Brazilian people because of the struggle he’s already had, he wasn’t supposed to have this grotesque figure. Even because he’s rude. I don’t say this with pride, because I only have a diploma from Primary school and Senai. He must have a lieutenant’s degree there, but he doesn’t know how to respect society,” he declared.

Lula said that the current president extinguished Bolsa Família because he wanted to create a program that had his face. “It was an exceptional program, this troglodyte didn’t have to be over, he could have perfected it,” he said. “The program was not Lula’s, it was the Brazilian people.”

Despite not confirming his candidacy in 2022, the PT appears ahead of all other pre-candidates in the electoral polls. A survey carried out by the Atlas Political Institute released on Tuesday (30) showed that Lula has 42.8% of voting intentions, against Bolsonaro’s 31.5%.

Bolsa Família came to an end in November after 18 years to make room for Auxílio Brasil. The first payment had an average value of R$ 217.18 – an amount 17.8% higher than the average of the Bolsa Família program.

The government promises that the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, which passed today in the Senate and will continue to the Chamber, will guarantee the payment of R$ 400 per family by 2022 — the year of the presidential election. From 2023 onwards, it will be necessary to define a new source of funds to keep the program going.

The lack of long-term budget forecast is one of the main criticisms of the new aid, seen as a measure designed to boost Bolsonaro’s popularity.