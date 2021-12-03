Lula says that PT ‘wrong a lot’ and that Mano Brown was right when criticizing the party

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said, in an interview with podcast Podpah, that the PT “made a lot of mistakes” and that the rapper Mano Brown he was right when he said that the party was no longer able to speak to the population.

Without explaining exactly where the PT was wrong, Lula said: “I think the PT was wrong a lot, it must have been wrong, it must have stopped doing things”. The PT leader also agreed with the criticism made by Mano Brown at a rally in 2018.

“He was right. The only thing we cannot forget is the reason why we created this party. We created this party so that the people would have a chance and a voice. So that the people would become the subject of history and not be eternally supporting history. So, we cannot leave the periphery. We have to talk where the people are. It goes to the bank door, it goes to the factory door, it goes to the neighborhoods. Talk to the people”, said Lula.

The former president also criticized those who always ask the party to be self-critical. “I’ve never seen anyone ask for the Fernando Henrique Cardoso make self-criticism”, he said.

Lula also criticized the government’s conduct Jair Bolsonaro in managing the pandemic of Covid-19. “You have a government that thought it was a little flu, that thought that wearing a mask turned homosexual, that thinks that taking a vaccine will contract Aids. (…) Now nobody respects Brazil. no one wants to talk to this guy [Bolsonaro]. This guy goes to a meeting and nobody talks to him. In other words, then the Brazilian people are desperate, because they don’t feel represented. This guy only knows how to make a gun gesture. He thinks the solution is to sell a gun. In a little while he’s distributing grenades for kids to play at school, when in fact he should be thinking about distributing textbooks,” Lula said.

