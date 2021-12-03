Lula’s interview for podcast breaks audience record at Bolsonaro’s live time

Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

Conversation reached at least 270,000 simultaneous viewers on YouTube

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro had an audience of less than 9,000 people

President reached 192 thousand on Facebook

The interview of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the podcast Podpah, this Thursday (2), on YouTube, was the most watched in the history of the program. The chat took place at the same time that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was doing his weekly live.

Around 9 pm, at least 270,000 people accompanied Lula on the platform. The podcast’s press office confirmed that this was the biggest live audience they’ve ever had. Previously, the podium was an interview with professional Free Fire players, which took place on September 10th and was attended by 156,000 live spectators.

Yesterday, around 7:30 pm, the president had 8,877 people watching his live broadcast on YouTube, the same time that Podpah reached 175,000 simultaneous listeners. Bolsonaro has 3.5 million followers on the platform, against 4.32 million for the podcast.

On Facebook, the president’s audience was higher: just before 8 pm, it reached 192 thousand people watching it live and the number rose to 270 thousand at 9 pm, when it had already ended. The interview with the former agent has not yet been shared on the social network.