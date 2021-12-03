‘Machine to make money’, Petrobras (PETR4) may rise 40% on the Stock Exchange and has the potential to pay up to 25% in dividends per year; is it worth investing?

The sale of the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), located in Bahia, for R$ 1.8 billion to the Arab investment fund Mubadala Capital, confirmed last Tuesday night (30), marks the beginning of the end of the monopoly of the Petrobras (PETR4) in the refining sector.

In a report signed by analyst Frank McGann, Bank of America (BofA) signals that the sale of the refinery reinforces the oil company’s good financial situation, which could strengthen its cash flow and give even more strength to the new dividend policy.

“Petrobras has strong operating trends, along with a strong free cash flow yield and high dividend yield,” says McGann.

And no less. At the end of November, Petrobras released its new policy for dividends, now paid every three months and with an expected dividend yield of around 5% per quarter to the investor.

“This puts our dividend forecast between 60% and 80% of free cash flow generation, implying a dividend yield 20% to 25% per year. This does not include potential divestment funds that have more potential for distribution,” explain analysts at UBS investment bank. In the last 12 months alone, Petrobras paid 20.78% of the dividend yield.

In an analysis by UBS, the numbers equate to a 100% return only on dividends with PETR4 over the next five years, which offsets possible risks of government interference that, according to market analysis, are already embedded in the share price.

Back to the subject…

PETR4 can go up 40% In the purse

BofA recommends the purchase of PETR4 with a target price of R$ 43.50, which is equivalent to a potential 40% increase in relation to current quotations. Currently, the paper is being traded at around R$27.

According to a survey carried out by TradeMap, PETR4 has 9 buy recommendations, 2 to keep in the portfolio and none to sell until this Thursday morning (2). According to the platform, upsides calculated by the market range from R$34 to R$44 for the paper.

Optimism also stems from the good operating and financial numbers of its balance sheet for the 3rd quarter: although the country is in a troubled situation, Petrobras is at risk from the inside.

Net revenue was R$121.6 billion between July and September this year, up 72% over the same period last year; the average of the projections of analysis houses consulted by the Your money pointed to a lower revenue, of R$ 116.8 billion.

The highlight, however, is the net profit of BRL 31.1 billion, almost 90% higher than expected by the market — in the third quarter of 2020, Petrobras had a loss of BRL 1.5 billion. Ebitda of R$ 60.7 billion (+82% in one year) was in line with estimates.

It is true that this profit reported by Petrobras had some small pushes: there was a reversal of provisions in the order of R$ 16.4 billion, linked to the revision of the oil price curve in some fields — with the most expensive commodity, the state-owned assets value themselves. Tax gains also boosted the result.

But even if these non-recurring effects are excluded from the balance sheet, Petrobras’ net profit would still be R$17.4 billion, above analysts’ expectations of R$16.4 billion. A sign that, in fact, the state-owned company worked well in the quarter.

Frank McGann says Petrobras has already signaled that the sale of two other refineries could “potentially take place in 2022, which could be even more positive for politics. Other sales, however, are still unclear “until the 2022 elections take place or until later”.

This is an additional factor for the company’s financial health and, consequently, for its cash and income, positively influencing the generation of good dividends. It is important to highlight, however, that market fears regarding the new variant of the coronavirus, Ômicron, could bring down the market and, consequently, the actions of the oil company.

It is also worth remembering that the 2022 elections could put pressure on Petrobras’ roles, as well as changes in the company’s senior management and government interventions.

Gasoline price relief

In an interview with Seu Dinheiro, the director of the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure (CBIE), Pedro Rodrigues, said that the advance in refinery sales tends to increase competition in the sector. This, in his view, will reduce the pressure on fuel prices, as it is very likely that a dispute for more attractive values ​​will start to appear among the private sector.

The president of Petrobras, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, follows the same line. “We believe that, with new companies operating in refining, the market will be more competitive and we will have more investments, which tends to strengthen the economy and generate benefits for society”, he says.

