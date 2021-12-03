Man tries to get vaccinated against COVID using fake silicone arm – International

(photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

A 50-year-old Italian, from the Piamonte region, who wanted to obtain an anti-COVID passport without getting vaccinated, tried in vain to receive the vaccine in a fake silicone arm, local authorities informed this Friday (3/12).” this case would border on ridiculous if we were not talking about a gesture of enormous gravity, unacceptable in light of the sacrifice that the pandemic is making our entire community pay, in terms of human lives and social and economic costs”, lamented on Facebook the governor of the region of Piamonte (northwest), Alberto Cirio.

The man in question presented himself on Thursday night at a vaccine center in the city of Biella, Piamonte, with the idea of ​​deceiving health professionals.

The prosthesis was very well done, but the color and the feeling of touch immediately aroused suspicion in the nurse in charge of administering the vaccine, who asked him to take off his shirt, discovering his tactics.

Then he asked the nurse to act as if she hadn’t seen anything, which she refused to do and warned her colleagues, who were stunned.

“Having to answer in court,” stated Cirio.

