Man with cannon projectile in rectum makes doctor call bomb team

The team at the Royal Hospital in Gloucestershire, England, activated the bomb squad on Wednesday (1) after treating a patient with an artillery shell inserted into the rectum. He said it was all an accident.

According to The Sun, the man reported to the emergency room and claimed he slipped and fell on the 17 cm long and 6 cm wide object, part of his collection of military items.

The British Ministry of Defense confirmed that a team from the Explosive Artillery Disposal Regiment was at the scene, and the police recorded an occurrence “of a patient with ammunition in the rectum.”

Experts have determined that it is a 57mm shell from World War II, usually fired by anti-tank guns. Without knowledge about the ammunition at the time of care, the health professionals were afraid that the object might explode and decided to call the squad.

“As with any incident involving ammunition, relevant safety protocols were followed to ensure there was no risk to patients, staff or visitors at any time,” a hospital spokesperson said on Thursday (2).

The protagonist of the incident said he was carrying out a cleaning when he found the bullet and placed it on the ground, a few moments before falling in a way that would have made the object enter his anus. Frightened, he ran to the emergency room.

“It was a chunk of blunt, pointed lead, designed to go through a tank,” said one of the 11th Explosive Artillery Disposal Regiment. “It’s basically a piece of inert metal, so it wasn’t life threatening.”

According to the Sun, the patient was discharged and should make a quick recovery and the greatest risk he ran was that the bullet would puncture his intestine.