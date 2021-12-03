Mana a Mano: interview with Lula is the most listened to podcast episode in Brazil

After revolutionizing rap and the music world as a whole, it’s time to Mano Brown mess with the podosphere. In addition to your podcast, the “one-on-one“, having been one of the most listened to this year, the episode in which the artist interviewed the former president squid was the most heard in Brazil, according to spotify. Okay or want more?

READ MORE:

Last Wednesday (1st), Spotify released its long-awaited retrospective. In addition to disclosing what each of its users listened to throughout 2021, the platform also makes its own retrospective of what rocked during the last few months. And it is obvious that the “one-on-one” appeared on this list, right?

According to the information that was released, the most consumed podcast genre in Brazil is the category Society & Culture. It is in this genre that the meetings of Mano Brown and, consequently, the episode of the interview with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – which occupies the first place of most ear. In addition, the “one-on-one” is also among the most popular podcats of 2021.

Top 5 most listened to podcasts on Spotify in 2021

1 – Today’s Horoscope

2 – Head to Head

3 – Flow Podcast

4 – Primocast

5 – Breakfast

Top 5 most listened to podcast episodes in 2021

1 – Mano a Mano – “Mano Brown receives Lula”

2 – Devotionals – “Gabriela Rocha – 06 – Wait on the Lord and Trust”

3 – Primocast – “PrimoCast 112 – What is happening with Brazil? A chat with Paulo Guedes”

4 – Mano a Mano – “Mano Brown receives Dr. Drauzio Varella”

5 – Patient 63 – “Episode 1: The Story I Grow Up With”

With all this success, it is very likely that the “one-on-one” win a second season, right? This Thursday (2), the penultimate episode of this first wave was available, in which the Mano Brown interview none other than Wagner Moura.

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!