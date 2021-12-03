Manchester United announces departure of Michael Carrick after victory over Arsenal | international football

Manchester United’s interim coach in the victory over Arsenal, former player Michael Carrick will leave the club. After the match, the board announced that he had decided not to continue as a member of the coaching staff with the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as head coach.
Michael Carrick says goodbye to Manchester United — Photo: Reuters
Carrick was an assistant to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and took over from United on an interim basis while Rangnick waited to get his English work visa – the new coach will be officially unveiled this Friday. During this period, he led the team in three matches, with two wins and one draw.
– We are grateful for the leadership that Michael has shown during this coaching transition period. Although he is coming out of the daily involvement, he will always be welcomed back as a club legend – said John Murtough, football director for Manchester United.
Carrick was a United player between 2006 and 2018. Upon retiring, he immediately assumed a role on the team’s coaching staff and was assistant to José Mourinho and Solskjaer.
– I am and will always be a Manchester United fan, and I will come to watch as many games as possible. I would like to wish Ralf, the staff, the players and the fans all the best for the future. I look forward to being in the stands rooting for the boys as a fan,” said Carrick.