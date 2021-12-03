Manchester United beat Arsenal with a goal 800 (and 801) by Cristiano Ronaldo – 02/12/2021

Manchester United beat Arsenal by 3-2 in a very busy game, this Thursday (2), for the 14th round of the English Championship. The match puts the Red Devils back on track for the first places and was also very special for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese entered the field with 799 goals in his career, made his mark twice and achieved a historic feat.

United reaches 21 points and jumps to 7th position. The team receives Crystal Palace, on Sunday (5), in the next round. Arsenal, in turn, remains with 23 points in 5th place. Londoners visit Everton on Monday.

The game was busy from the start. At 13min of the first half, United’s defense ruled out a cross and saw Smith Rowe kick from the edge of the area to fill the net. De Gea was on the ground and the referee invalidated the bid. However, the VAR checked the move and saw that the goalkeeper had been stepped on by Fred, his teammate, and therefore validated the goal.

Manchester United kept possession of the ball, while Arsenal bet on the counterattack. The London team managed to close well with very well defined defensive lines. The hosts had a lot of difficulty and the tying goal only came at 43min: Fred made a good move and it was up to Bruno Fernandes to leave everything the same.

Looking for the 800th goal of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo almost reached the goal in the first minutes of the second half, but stopped in a good defense by Ramsdale. But it was fate, there was no way. At 6min, Rashford invaded the area and crossed back. The Portuguese took it at first and sent it to the net: 2 to 1 and eight hundred times CR7.

But the game wasn’t over. Far from it. In the next move, Arsenal again tied everything with Ödegaard after a cross from Martinelli. United needed the victory and did not rest. At 23 minutes into the second half, Fred suffered a penalty and saw, once again, Cristiano puff up the net and regain the advantage: 3 to 2.

Arsenal still pressed on in the final minutes, but saw De Gea inspired to maintain victory on Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliant night and record.