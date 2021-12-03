Mancini apologizes for Douglas Costa, advances substitute for Sunday and explains departures from Grêmio

After the 3-0 victory against São Paulo, at the Arena, the Grêmio post-game was marked by a strong outburst from Douglas Costa, who, with the right to curse words on Twitter, was irritated by the criticism for the yellow taken – thus, is suspended to catch Corinthians, away, on Sunday, at 4 pm. At his press conference, coach Vagner Mancini said he had not yet seen what happened, but apologized to fans on behalf of the 10 shirt.

“I feel Douglas completely focused since I arrived at the club. He was even one of the happiest in the locker room after the game. What I see of him daily fills me with joy. I don’t know the content of this thread yet. But if he made a mistake, I apologize to the fans. We’ll talk to him”, declared the technician.

Not wanting to make any suspense, Mancini has already said that Jhonata Robert – author of great goal on this thursday – should start Sunday’s game:

“The natural tendency is for Jhonata Robert to take his place. But until the match, we will study Corinthians a lot, understand the strategy, to make the best decision”, he expanded.

Mancini, for the first time, spoke about the 7 players who were sidelined by the club earlier this week, cases of Luiz Fernando, Jean Pyerre, Everton, Paulo Miranda, Léo Gomes and Guilherme Guedes:

“It was established that we would use X number of athletes. We had a big cast, due to the pandemic. We wanted a number that was enough for everyone to be convinced of the objective. I heard a lot of people say that Grêmio wouldn’t win because of that and it’s true. There were players at the end of their contract, players with different situations”, he concluded.

