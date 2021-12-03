Mancini praises Grêmio’s stance on the field and minimizes criticism of Douglas Costa

With an elastic scoreboard and a convincing performance, Grêmio de Mancini defeated São Paulo by 3-0. Showing an intense game volume and wasting chances to score more goals, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul won the three points in a deserved manner. Despite still being 18th on the leaderboard of the Brazilian Championship, the victory gives him the opportunity to stay alive in the competition.

At the press conference after the match, coach Vagner Mancini explained how he managed to ensure the players’ concentration to obtain a positive result after the complicated defeat in Salvador last Friday.

“I have no doubt that we are all very confident. We never stopped believing. We felt the defeat against Bahia, but we had more training days and we focused on tactical organization. Fortunately, it worked. The team was more balanced on the field. The emotional aspect ends up influencing directly. We started the game well and were extremely focused. We performed far above other games. This makes me happy. We never doubt the team’s capacity”, guaranteed.

On the accusation of having forced the third yellow card to midfielder Douglas Costa, the Grêmio coach defended the player and argued that it is necessary to overlook the criticisms.

“I feel Douglas Costa is extremely focused. Since I arrived a little over a month ago, I’ve seen an interested guy. A guy with a talent and strength above normal. He is an athlete with a great ability to get rid of the opponent and submission. I’m not aware of this discussion (on social media), but whenever you argue with the fans, you’re wrong. He was one of the happiest in the locker room. At this point, pressure is exerted on everyone. Each one reacts in a way. I apologize for him. Unfortunately, it won’t be in Sunday’s game, but it will definitely help us in the last game.” stated.

Faced with Douglas Costa’s suspension in the match against Corinthians, coach Vagner Mancini revealed that midfielder Jhonata Robert is the favorite to enter Grêmio’s midfield on Sunday.

“I could even hide it, say that I don’t know, but it’s obvious that there is a great chance that Jhonata Robert will enter, because he himself had been playing. Douglas Costa was used for what represented the game. I confess that I was in doubt because of him (Douglas Costa) not having played 90 minutes after the injury. Due to the assembled strategy, the beginning of the game was more important than the second half. The natural tendency is for Jhonata Robert to join, but let’s take a good look at Corinthians to make the best decision.”, said Vagner Mancini.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA