Mano Brown with Lula is the most listened to podcast of 2021 on Spotify

The former president’s interview Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in the podcast one-on-one, presented by the rapper Mano Brown, was the most listened to program on Spotify Brazil in 2021.

During the program, Brown and Lula spoke about several subjects, among them the youth:

“My generation sees you as a candidate who has lost three elections, while the younger generation sees you as a president. You almost performed a miracle in Brazil, but young people don’t know you yet”, said Brown. “Or they know me from the last lies told”, Lula amended.

Criticism of PT

Lula also commented to Brown about his speech at a rally in the campaign of Fernando Haddad (PT), in 2018, when he criticized the PT and was booed. Lula, who was in prison at the time, said he read the speech and saw the truth in it. “I think it’s great when people are real and give a reality check. Your speech in 2018 is the blunt truth. The PT forgot its original discourse, which sought to give a voice to the oppressed people. I didn’t come from above to talk to those below. I came from below and this has always made the party different”, declared the former president.

Bolsonaro government

As for the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, Lula stated that he does not seem to be part of the ideological field of the right. “What is happening in Brazil is not a dispute between right and left. It’s between fascists and democracy. Bolsonaro is not on the right. He has to be analyzed more for Hitler and Mussolini than for a right-wing guy. Because he doesn’t think. He doesn’t build a thought, he builds nonsense. You don’t see a whole sentence of him saying anything useful, it’s just nonsense,” he said.

Lula and Mano Brown shared stories on their networks about the podcast’s success and celebrated. “Always in the mines”, wrote the rapper.

Wagner Moura

This Thursday (2), Mano Brown welcomes the actor and filmmaker in his podcast Wagner Moura to talk about art and politics.​ The first wave of chat, which has not yet been confirmed, ends on December 9th.

One of the topics discussed, according to the column of Cristina Padiglion, it will be “marighella“, a film for which Moura, the film’s director, invited Brown as the protagonist. “I think I wasn’t born for this and I learned to respect the acting profession much more. It’s not easy and it’s not for everyone. You have to study, you have to have time, you have to be committed. You have to be free, you have to renounce a lot of things, from your own complexes”, says the MC.

See below the most listened to podcasts in Brazil in 2021

Top 5 most listened to podcast episodes in 2021

#01 Head to Head – Mano Brown receives Lula

#02 Devotionals – Gabriela Rocha – 06 – Wait in the Lord and Trust

#03 Primocast – PrimoCast 112 – What is happening with Brazil? A chat with Paulo Guedes

#04 Head to Head – Mano Brown receives Dr. Drauzio Varella

#05 Patient 63 – Episode 1: The Story I Grow Up With

Top 5 most listened to podcasts on Spotify in 2021

#01 Today Horoscope

#02 Head to Head

#03 Flow Podcast

#04 Primocast

#05 Breakfast